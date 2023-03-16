New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market to Reach 127.6 Billion Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) estimated at 29 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 127.6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.4% over the period 2022-2030. Fixed Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.5% CAGR and reach 61 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 7.8 Billion Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) market in the U.S. is estimated at 7.8 Billion Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 32.9 Billion Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.8% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- Apple, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Comcast Corporation
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- KDDI Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel)
- ZyXEL Communications Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6): A Prelude
Additional Benefits of IPv6 Drive Market Adoption
IPv6 Vs IPv4
Assessing the Market Readiness for (IPv6)
Primary IPv6 Addressing Concepts
Carrier networks and ISPs Actively Engaged in (IPv6) Deployments
Market Analysiss
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of IOT Devices and Need for Corresponding
Equipment Drives Demand for IPv6
China to Scale up IPv6 Connections
Improved Security Features Propel IPv6 Installations
Growth in Availability of Advanced Platforms for Smoother
Delivery of Services to Augment IPv6 Registries
IPv6 Limitations
Industry Applications of IPv6
Rise in Number of Devices and Networks Supporting IPv6
5G Raises New Challenges to IPv6
5G Mobile Subscriptions BY REGION: 2019-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol Version
6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Fixed Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 28: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 30: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 38: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 40: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: India 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 42: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 43: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device -
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years
2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2023 (E)
Table 46: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 50: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
BRAZIL
Table 52: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
MEXICO
Table 54: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device -
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years
2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023
(E)
Table 58: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
IRAN
Table 62: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol Version
6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 64: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 66: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed
Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 68: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol Version
6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device -
Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Internet
Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years
2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Fixed Devices
and Mobile Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fixed Devices and Mobile Devices for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market to Reach 127.6 Billion Units by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW