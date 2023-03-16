Cardiometabolic Health Congress Announces Spring Conference Focused on Inflammation and Cardiometabolic Disease

Boca Raton, FL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with its mission to deliver quality medical education to combat the spectrum of cardiometabolic diseases, CMHC joins forces with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) for a collaborative Spring conference taking place May 19-20, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Concurrently delivered sessions throughout the weekend will all address a central driving force in the development of hundreds of chronic conditions - Inflammation. Low-grade, chronic and systemic inflammation is associated with the development of cardiometabolic diseases, including myocardial infarction, stroke, diabetes, heart failure, accelerated aging, cancer, neurodegenerative, and many other health conditions.

The CMHC conference, Taming the Flames: Inflammation in Cardiometabolic Disease, will feature world-renowned experts as they present evidence and advances in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic disease with a special focus on inflammation. Topics include the role of oxidative stress on immune dysfunction, inflammatory pathways to vascular aging and atherosclerosis, and inflammation as the driving force behind worsening liver disease. Some of CMHC's presenters include leading cardiologist Pamela B. Morris, MD, expert endocrinologist Robert H. Eckel, MD, and keynote speaker Peter Libby, MD, past chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The event will take place at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and will bring together clinicians, researchers, industry leaders, advocacy groups, and decision-makers across fields. Practitioners in attendance will come away from each session with a stronger grasp of the common thread of inflammation, and more practical strategies to identify and treat it in their patients. The conference will feature extensive expert panel discussions and opportunities to interact with colleagues and faculty, equipping clinicians with practical advice to apply directly to patient care.

Visit cardiometabolichealth.org for more information and to register.

######

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is committed to creating education for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in the quickly evolving field of cardiometabolic health. American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is dedicated to the advancement of health care technologies and transformations that combat chronic diseases associated with aging. Educational resources from both CMHC and A4M are rooted in clinical research and address breaking news, industry publications, and cutting-edge medical strategies to help providers diagnose, treat, prevent, delay, and manage chronic diseases.