TRM Labs Appoints Georgetown Law Professor Chris Brummer as a Senior Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Brummer as a senior advisor to the company’s leadership team. Dr. Brummer is one of today’s leading voices on re-imagining how policy makers and industry can partner to build regulatory frameworks for decentralized finance and blockchain-based technologies that further the public good.



“Chris’s expansive expertise in global financial regulation and capital markets, and especially cryptocurrency, promises to be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Esteban Castaño co-founder and CEO, TRM Labs. “With the regulatory environment sharply in focus around the globe, we welcome Chris’s partnership and look forward to all of the contributions he will make as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

“I’m delighted to work with the TRM Labs team as they continue to innovate truly differentiated blockchain intelligence solutions that enhance market integrity and fight financial crime,” Brummer said. “Transforming finance for the better, and ultimately making it more inclusive, requires ensuring that it is safe, trustworthy and accessible to those that need it. I’m looking forward to working with the team as they pursue that great mission.”

Chris Brummer is the Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Financial Technology and Faculty Director of the Institute of International Economic Law, where he has been teaching since 2009. He is the founder of DC Fintech Week, a global public policy conference on finance and technology. He is also an advisor to the Digital Dollar Project and the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, and a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

A frequent speaker and lecturer, Brummer was asked to deliver the Black History Month keynote addresses to the SEC in 2021, FinCEN in 2022 and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2023. He graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis, and holds a J.D. with honors from Columbia Law School and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing and entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

Media Contact:

Sondra Magness

press@trmlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9328464c-37c4-4dc7-8666-78c4213a3a48