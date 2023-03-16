QP Technologies™ Broadens Microelectronics Plastic-Package Portfolio

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QP Technologies™, a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced it has extended its broad plastic package assembly portfolio with two new offerings: a 64-pin thin quad flat pack (TQFP) and a 52-pin metric quad flat pack (MQFP) plastic encapsulated package. These options are ideal for military-aerospace (mil-aero), automotive, industrial and other applications requiring cost-sensitive, robust device packaging that provides high thermal and electrical performance.



The 10x10mm eP TQFP package features a very thin profile (nominal 1mm thickness), ideal for tight-space applications and provides excellent thermal management. As with quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, its backside exposed pad (ePad) construction helps to optimize power dissipation and electrical performance when soldered directly to the PCB. The 10x10mm MQFP (nominal 2mm thickness) is a popular solution for customers requiring a more basic option where package height and heat dissipation are less critical. Both packages are built at QP Technologies to JEDEC standards using industry-standard materials and tailored to accommodate the customer’s internal configuration needs.

Customers requiring stateside assembly services will benefit from having these traditional leaded plastic packages available to maintain device footprint cost-effectively and without having to tap offshore providers for this capability. For other QFP packages and pin-count options, customers can utilize QP Technologies’ OCPP [Open Cavity Plastic Package] process, which entails reclaiming their existing QFP packaged devices to build their new products.

Meeting stringent MSL requirements

The new packages deliver excellent performance on the JEDEC moisture sensitivity level (MSL) scale, which defines storage and handling constraints for plastic-encapsulated microcircuits during manufacturing. The MSL standard rates packaged devices from 1 to 6, based on the time period in which they can be exposed to ambient room temperature before experiencing degradation due to moisture. The lower the MSL number, the higher the package’s moisture resistance – a key consideration for devices that will be exposed to extremes of temperature over long periods of time.

Noted Kevin Coutts, director, sales and marketing for ASIC developer Device Engineering Inc. (DEI), “QP Technologies has previously delivered OCPP packages that met our customers’ standards for MSL performance. We’re seeing excellent initial results with samples of the new TQFP packages, which will allow us to offer even more flexibility in the solutions we provide to our avionics user base.”

“We tooled up these new TQFP and MQFP products to provide additional alternatives for our customers who need high-reliability solutions that can be customized to accommodate their existing footprint and configuration needs,” affirmed Ken Molitor, QP Technologies’ chief operating officer. “They are an excellent complement to our wide portfolio of custom and off-the-shelf packaging solutions, assembly capabilities, and wafer-preparation services.”

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit www.qptechnologies.com, or call 858-674-4676.

