IN8bio to Present Positive Preclinical Data on Novel Gamma-Delta CAR Platform at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

INB-300, a gamma-delta T cell based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) platform, demonstrated the ability to target malignant cells while preserving healthy tissue.

Data supports the potential for this next-generation CAR-T technology in previously “undruggable” solid- and liquid-tumor targets.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, has announced that preclinical data for its gamma-delta CAR-T technology, INB-300, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida, from April 14-19.

IN8bio's non-signaling CAR (nsCAR) platform is based on the natural innate immune recognition of gamma-delta T cells. By using a CAR that lacks a CD3z signaling domain, IN8bio believes it has created a technology that enables these cells to differentiate between tumor and healthy tissue, even when both express the CAR-targeted antigen. IN8bio is not seeking to advance this construct into the clinic but the data to be presented includes a proof-of-concept study against the validated target of CD19. INB-300, a CD19 targeting nsCAR construct (ns19CAR), demonstrated the ability to distinguish between leukemic and healthy cells, killing 80% of the leukemia cells and only 5% of healthy B cells, both of which express CD19. Updated data, along with planned next steps for this nsCAR platform, will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting.

"We are thrilled to present promising preclinical data from our next-generation CAR platform, which shows the potential of INB-300 to differentiate between cancerous and healthy tissue," said Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of IN8bio. "Our goal is to improve upon existing technologies with a targeted and potentially less toxic approach for patients who require more innovative therapies. We are encouraged by these results and look forward to further evaluating nsCAR programs in additional promising targets such as CD33 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML)."

AACR Presentation Details

Title: A non-signaling CAR for gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to preserve healthy tissues

Abstract Presentation Number: 1777

Session Title: CAR T-cell Therapy 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:00am -12:30pm ET

About INB-300

INB-300, our non-signaling CAR (nsCAR) gamma-delta T cell platform, includes several preclinical product candidates combining our expertise in gamma-delta T cells and genetic engineering. These nsCAR constructs lack signaling domains in order to take advantage of the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells to differentiate between healthy and tumor tissues. IN8bio is advancing new nsCAR constructs against multiple targets to treat both solid and liquid tumors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma following IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

