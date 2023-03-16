Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) Named Finalist for etf.com's 2023 “ETF of the Year” Award

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , an ETF sponsor with global reach that spans across income, thematic and core products, is proud to announce that the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO ) is a finalist for the etf.com "ETF of The Year" award. The award is reserved for ETFs that improved investor opportunities and outcomes in 2022 by providing access to interesting areas of the market, lowering costs, delivering new exposures or otherwise creating better results for investors.



DIVO invests in a portfolio of high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend and earnings growth, while utilizing a tactical covered call strategy on individual stocks. DIVO’s current distribution rate is 4.85% and the 30-day SEC yield is 2.16% (as of 02/28/23). Distributions from the Fund are made monthly. The Fund also has a 5-star overall Morningstar™ rating based on risk-adjusted returns among 79 funds in the Derivative Income category (as of 12/31/22).

“We appreciate the recognition of DIVO, particularly during a year like 2022 when investors struggled to find attractive investment opportunities,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Despite market headwinds of inflation and rising rates, DIVO proved to be a bright spot last year, delivering reliable income with its focus on high-quality dividend growers and covered call writing.”

DIVO is strategically designed to offer high levels of total return on a risk-adjusted basis. In 2022, DIVO doubled its assets under management with $2.69 billion as of 02/28/23. The Fund is actively managed by the ETF Sub-Adviser, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP).

“We’ve been very pleased with the interest in DIVO since it launched in 2016. We are grateful for the nomination and look forward to continuing to be of service to advisors and investors seeking growth and income,” said Kevin Simpson, CIO and Founder of Capital Wealth Planning.

Selection process:

The Awards Nominating Committee, made up of etf.com editorial staff, reviews and ranks the top five finalists among the nominees and the winner will be selected by a majority vote of the etf.com Award panel of judges, a group of independent ETF experts from the ETF industry.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please visit AmplifyETFs.com/DIVO. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

*A covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling call options owns an equivalent amount of the underlying security.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. Smaller Companies Risk. Small and/or mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments, and their securities may be less liquid and may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund.

© 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) Fund received 5 stars among 79 funds in the Derivative Income category for the overall, 3-year, and 61 funds for the 5-year periods ending 12/31/22.

