Jourdan To Drill Baillargé Extensively

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce details of its planned summer exploration program on its Baillargé project. The known four Li-bearing pegmatites at the property, which were exposed along strike during last summer’s mapping and soil sampling campaign, is scheduled to be extensively drilled during Jourdan’s 2023 summer campaign. Jourdan applied for and has obtained permits for 20 drillhole sites, which are intended to test the four different pegmatites with known spodumene occurrences.



Four known pegmatite dykes with spodumene minerals will be targeted by the 20 drillholes with a total of 3,000m of diamond drilling. Soil sampling over the Baillargé property (Figure 1) indicated anomalies in the vicinity of the outcrops, namely just south of Lac Baillargé.





Figure 1: Showing soil sampling stations and anomalies in warm colours. The most interesting anomalies are south of Lac Baillargé with the known pegmatites, but additional anomalies have been identified in other places within our concessions.





Figure 2: Historical lithium (and other metals) showing in and around our Baillargé concessions. Source (GM 66452).

“We intend to embark on an extensive exploration program at Baillargé”, said Dr. Andy Rompel, executive chairman of Jourdan, “as we see similar potential to our flagship Vallée project with its highly prolific pegmatite swarm. We have already identified four individual pegmatites laden with spodumene (up to

50cm in length, as mentioned in a press release dated December 12, 2022), and this area is known by us to have high-grade lithium assay results, and we have secured the requisite permits to drill.”

Rene Bharti, Jourdan’s chief executive officer commented, “Jourdan is excited to begin drilling at another one of our properties. Having such a relatively large land position allows us multiple areas to explore in addition to the extensive work being conducted with North American Lithium on a portion of our Vallée property. We are very encouraged by the initial work completed at Baillargé and look forward to an extensive drill program to establish an initial mineral resource estimate.”

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine.

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on Jourdan’s properties and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s planned summer 2023 drill program at its Baillargé property, including its scope and purpose, and the ability of the Company to establish an initial mineral resource estimate at its properties and execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages

and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

