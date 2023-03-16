New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Batter and Breader Premixes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290012/?utm_source=GNW

The global batter and breader premixes market grew from $2.33 billion in 2022 to $2.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The batter and breader premixes market is expected to grow to $3.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The batter and breader premixes market consists of sales of biscuits, muffins, scones, corn bread, layer cakes, and angel food cakes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The batter and breader premixes are granulated flakes or powders used as food additives or coatings to improve the taste and texture of food items. Batter and breader premixes are mainly used in the processed food and convenience foods industry.



North America was the largest region in the batter and breader premixes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the batter and breader premixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main batter types include adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter and customized batter.Adhesion batter are formulated to adhere to an outer coating such as a breading to the surface of a substrate.



The different breader types include crums and flakes and flour and starch. The batter and breader premixes crop types include cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, other crops, having batter applications including meat, seafood, vegetables and other batter applications.



Rising global consumption of packaged meat products is expected to drive the batter and breader premixes market.The demand for meat has increased as consumers’ average disposable income has increased.



In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the consumption of packaged meat products is on the rise.For example, in USA, per capita consumption increased each year, reaching 264 pounds per person in 2020.



Premixes are used to enhance the flavor of meat products. As a result, growing consumption of packaged meat products is promoting market growth.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the batter and breader premixes market.In the food processing and convenience foods industries, batter and breader premixes are frequently utilized.



The rise in demand for batter premixes like tempura batter and adhesion batter, as well as breader premixes like breadcrumbs, is due to the fact that they assist maintain end-product quality.It also adds value to food by encouraging food ingredient manufacturers to spend in research and development and launch new products to the market.



These multinational players additionally provide customized blends and systems as part of their solutions.



In June 2022, The Mennel Milling Co , a US-based company operating in bakery mixes and bases acquires Renwood Mills for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, The Mennel Milling Co aims to strengthen its product portfolio in custom flour and corn-based foodservice mixes.



Renwood Mills is a US-based specialty baking mixes.



The countries covered in the batter and breader premixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



