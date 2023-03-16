Data Monetization Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Digitalization of Businesses Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Monetization Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data monetization market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.38% over the analyzed period to reach a market size of US$275.435 billion by 2027 from US$178.606 billion in 2020.



The rapid adoption of digitization of businesses, increase in the volume of data generated, huge investments by key players, and increasing adoption of AI for data processing are driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud technology across various regions is anticipated to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The governments of major countries are making efforts to increase the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and AI which is projected to significantly contribute to market growth. For instance, the Government of India has launched "GI Cloud" (MeghRaj) to implement a governance mechanism to increase the use of cloud technology in the government sector of the country.

The government of the UK has signed a three-year agreement with AWS under which both will make efforts to increase cloud adoption across public organizations. Under this agreement, AWS will aid and training to enterprises that have initially adopted cloud deployment technology. This agreement is expected to generate a huge amount of data which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth across the country.



Additionally, the adoption of technologies such as 5G, Edge computing, AI, the Internet of Things, and Machine learning is predicted to increase the demand for data tremendously and is projected to drive market growth. Moreover, rising investments in data center technology is correlated with the market growth.

For instance, Vantage has completed its acquisition of Etix to facilitate wholesale data center capacity delivery to help enterprise customers expand in Frankfurt. Google has come into partnership with Poland's Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP) and announced its plan to open a new cloud region in Poland to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing across Poland. The adoption of 5G continues to surge, and organizations and enterprises across the globe have started adopting 5G technology to improve their business growth.



For instance, the government of Singapore has launched the Government Commercial Cloud Service that will introduce the innovations and capabilities of commercial cloud computing platforms to less sensitive government systems. Telecom providers in various developed nations are also adopting cloud technology for the growth of their businesses and to provide cloud services to end-users which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing shift of organizations towards the adoption of digital transformation is expected to drive the adoption of cloud computing services which in turn is anticipated to drive the overall market growth.



Moreover, the growing use of advanced technologies such as edge computing, AI and the Internet of Things, are further expected to drive the market growth.

For instance, as per the ITA, Canada is making a significant investment in Artificial Intelligence in its federal budget for 2021 the country has announced that it will invest $185 million to support the commercialization of AI research. The investments are made to support the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy to $443.8 million over 10 years which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Additionally, rising internet penetration around the globe coupled with growing use of cloud computing will significantly drive the overall market growth. According to the data published by Internet Telecom Union the number of internet users in 2018 was 3.7 billion which has increased to 4.9 billion in 2021.

Growing penetration of internet globally is anticipated to generate huge data which will increase the demand for data monetization services. Moreover, the increase in online shopping and e-commerce trends have also led to an increase in monetization of analytical data and behavioral data of customers. Hence, with the rising modernization and smart technology trends, the data monetization market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $178.61 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $275.44 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. DATA MONETIZATION MARKET BY OFFERING



6. DATA MONETIZATION MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL



7. DATA MONETIZATION MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



8. DATA MONETIZATION MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY



9. DATA MONETIZATION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

C1010data

Accenture

Adastra

Adstra

Dawex Systems

Elevondata

EMU Analytics

Gemalto NV

Infosys

Monetize

IBM

Google

SAP

SAS

