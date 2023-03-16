Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Growth (2022-2030) | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Global Forecast Report

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is expected to clock US$ 7.64 billion and to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period. The adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing is increasing due to rising rates of chromosomal abnormalities in newborns.

Over the forecast period, the consistent growth in the incidence of chromosomal deformities is anticipated to drive the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in February 2020 mentioned that Down syndrome is the most prevalent genetic condition affecting newborns and is brought on by trisomy of Homo sapiens chromosome 21 (HSA21). Down syndrome is becoming far more common as the global population expands.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-nipt-market/8147

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 3.36 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 7.64 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.64% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Products & Services, Method, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Moreover, the increasing adoption of new strategies, such as collaborations among key players, is anticipated to drive the non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period. In February 2018, Illumina Inc. signed a contract with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a non-profit health services company. The agreement is aimed at enhancing patient access and the reimbursement of next-generation sequencing for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Products & Services, Method, Application, End User and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services’

Consumables, instruments, and services collectively make the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market, based on:

Products

Services

The consumables segment has the majority of the market share in 2021. It is due to top players' introduction of new kits in the market. In addition, the consumables segment is further growing due to high volume uptake in diagnostics and research and development. The instruments segment is anticipated to grow with a high CAGR in the coming years. This is attributed to the increased focus of top players in bringing automation to non-invasive prenatal diagnostic instruments. Moreover, automation in non-invasive testing can quickly and precisely give results.

Excerpts from ‘By Method’

According to the methods, the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is divided into:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Testing

Cell-Free DNA Maternal Plasma Tests

The segment for ultrasound detection has the largest market share of these. The high prevalence of structural abnormality and fetal chromosomal aneuploidy diagnosis in clinical settings, as well as their accuracy and safety, are the factors that contribute to the high demand for ultrasound detection.

Excerpts from ‘By Application’

According to the applications, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is divided into:

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Trisomy is the dominating segment. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is an effective and secure prenatal screening method for trisomy 21, 18, and 13 in the average-risk or general population. Additionally, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is strongly advised for pregnancies resulting from in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Also, NIPT is an ideal screening tool for pregnant women following an IVF procedure due to its outstanding sensitivity and specificity in screening for fetal aneuploidy.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-nipt-market/8147

Excerpts from ‘By End User’

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

The diagnostic laboratories category dominates the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2021. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly favoring non-invasive prenatal testing, fostering the segment expansion. Additionally, diagnostic labs are receiving a larger volume of tests due to the presence of well-equipped facilities and qualified laboratory staff, which is growing the market share. Additionally, it is projected that the rising number of initiatives implemented by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and accurate prenatal testing over the projection period would promote the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. High demand for genetic testing in North America, high R&D expenditures, greater preterm birth rate, a well-established research framework, and increased complicated birth rates are projected to support the expansion of the North America non-invasive prenatal testing market. Additionally, a robust reimbursement system in North America also supports the non-invasive prenatal testing demand in the region.

The Europe non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is influenced by factors such as high incidence of Down syndrome. According to the estimates by Contact A Family, March 2022, in the United Kingdom, one in every 1,000 children is born with Down syndrome. This rising prevalence is raising concerns among expecting parents, which increases the adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing in Europe. Moreover, increasing trend of childbearing at advanced maternal ages (35 or older) is growing the demand for NIPT in the region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years. The increased growth is linked to the large number of pregnancies resulting in children with Down syndrome. Additionally, government initiatives in some regions are also influencing the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market are:

YOURGENE HEALTH Plc

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

F.Hoffman La Roche AG

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Eurofins LifeCodex GmbH

Progenity, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

TOC Continued…

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8147

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Yersinia Diagnostics Market by Test (ELISA, Stool Culture, Radioimmunoassay, CT Scan), Technique (DNA Probes, PCR, Immunoassay, Monoclonal Antibodies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Titanium Dental Implant Market by Product (Endosteal, Subperiosteal), Procedure (Two-stage, Single-stage), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Surgical Drapes & Gowns Market by Product Type (Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gown), Usage (Disposable, Reusable), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Single-Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology), End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Refractory/Relapsed B-Cell and T-Cell Lymphoma Market by Type (B-Cell Lymphoma, T-Cell Lymphoma), Therapy (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.