Kefir Global Market Report 2023

, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Green Valley Creamery, The Kefir company, Bakoma Sp. z o. o, Best of Farms LLC, Krasnystaw OSM, Babushka Kefir, Valio Eesti AS, The Greek Gods, Helios Ingredients, Les produits de marque Liberté Inc., and Wallaby Yogurt Company.



The global kefir market grew from $1.75 billion in 2022 to $1.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The kefir market is expected to grow to $2.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The kefir market consists of sales of kefir grains, kefir milk, kefir yogurt, kefir smoothie, kefir probiotic drink.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The kefir refer to the fermented dairy products made up of kefir grains which consist of bacteria and yeast.Kefir is produced by fermented milk with commercialized freeze-dried kefir starter cultures, traditional kefir grains, and products that remained after the removal of kefir grains.



Kefir contains bacteria and yeast that are actively developing. The impact of bacteria and yeast on milk causes the creation of enzymes and substances that influence the digestion of meals.

North America was the largest region in the kefir market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the kefir market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kefir includes milk kefir and water kefir, and they are sourced from animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk and others.The milk kefir refers to a fermented dairy product and are made by adding the culture to the milk and keeping it warm like yogurt.



The milk kefir is full of probiotics and helps in a healthy digestion process.The sourced from organic and conventional ingredients, and available in both flavored and unflavored categories.



These products are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and other distribution channels.



The growing popularity of functional beverages will propel the Kefir market.A functional beverage is a non-alcoholic drink that contains ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, additional raw fruit or vegetables, and others.



The demand for nutrient-rich drinks, sugar-free products, and non-dairy products lead to the Kefir market growth.According to the data published by Nielsen IQ in March 2021, a US-based information services company, products that fit the requirements for a plant-based diet made up 14% of the money spent on food and beverages.



Therefore, the rising demand for functional beverages will drive the kefir market.



R&D initiatives and investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the Kefir market.As the preferences of people for healthy snacks and drinks are growing, the companies operating in the kefir market are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative kefir products.



For instance, in October 2021, a New Zealand-based producer of young coconut kefir launched a crowd funding campaign to support the research and development of an innovative new range of kefir-fermented food and beverage products, in collaboration with local producers of Aotearoa.



In March 2021, Lactalis Canada, a French multinational dairy product cooperation, acquired Agropur’s yogurt business for an undisclosed amount.It acquired IGO and IGO nanö yogurt brands and the Olympic yogurt, sour cream, and kefir brands.



The acquisition will strengthen the national footprints and reaffirm the long-term commitment to the Canadian food processing industry. Agropur Dairy Cooperative is a North American dairy Cooperative that supplies products to the industrial, retail, and food service sectors.



The countries covered in the kefir market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The kefir market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides kefir market statistics, including kefir industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a kefir market share, detailed kefir market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the kefir industry. This kefir market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

