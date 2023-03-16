New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BioImaging Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global BioImaging Technologies Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for BioImaging Technologies estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.4% over the period 2022-2030. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Molecular segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The BioImaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- BioClinica
- Bracco Imaging SpA
- Digirad Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- Fonar Corporation
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Positron Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
BioImaging Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Molecular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Molecular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies
by Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies
by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging Technologies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and
Molecular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and
Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
BioImaging Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and
Molecular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and
Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by Technology - Medical and
Molecular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Medical and Molecular Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical and Molecular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for BioImaging Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and
Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for BioImaging
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global BioImaging Technologies Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BioImaging Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW