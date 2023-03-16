Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market to 2030 - Rise In Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures Drive Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for surgical stapling devices is expected to register at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Smith & Nephew

Purple Surgical

3M

Intuitive Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AesDex LLC

The increasing number of surgical procedures, the increasing use of surgical stapling devices in bariatric surgeries, and the rising desire for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key factors that will drive the growth of the surgical stapling devices market in the coming years. In addition, there has been a growth in the need for surgical staplers in various surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic, bariatric, endoscopic, etc.

Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as obesity or even sports-related injuries/arthritis procedures, stapling devices are used in the majority of cases. Additionally, the increase in laparoscopic treatments chosen by patients is anticipated to fuel the worldwide surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of laparoscopic procedures is attributed to their smaller incisions, reduced costs, and shorter hospital stays. In addition, makers of surgical stapling devices continually invest in research and development to design, develop, and launch technologically innovative goods and to improve their existing product portfolios in order to keep their market position.



Increasing Technological Development to Boost the Market Demand



The adoption of surgical stapling devices by healthcare professionals has been largely influenced by technological advancements in surgical staples and accompanying staples.

To facilitate both internal and external incision closure, the leading players are concentrating on lowering the width of the surgical stapling instrument.

Additionally, the ability to adjust the size and angle of the device's nobs enables the medical practitioner to do laparoscopic procedures with ease. It is anticipated that these advantages will increase the popularity of surgical stapling devices in comparison to traditional suturing techniques.



The advent of powered surgical stapling equipment has reduced the time required to close the incision following surgery, resulting in less blood loss and complications. In addition, it allows the surgeon to relieve pressure during wound closure.

For example, the powered surgical stapling equipment assists the patient during trauma injuries where quick wound closure is necessary to reduce blood loss. In clinical trials, the performance of the powered surgical stapler was superior in terms of healing time and pain reduction. These technological advantages provided by surgical stapling devices are anticipated to fuel market expansion.



Rise In Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures



In both industrialized and developing countries, the number of surgical procedures has increased dramatically over the past decade. Due to the growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, the number of visits to ambulatory surgical facilities has also increased over the past several years.

In addition, the rise in laparoscopic treatments chosen by patients is anticipated to boost the global surgical staplers market in the coming years. The increasing popularity of laparoscopic procedures is due to their smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, and reduced costs.

The combination of these reasons and others, such as the benefits of surgical staplers, is projected to increase the usage of surgical stapling devices. In addition, growing awareness of surgical staplers is expected to generate profitable growth prospects in undeveloped countries.



Injuries Sustained While Removal of Stapler Pins and Cost Remain as the Key Market Barriers



Injury resulting from the removal of stapler pins from the skin, functional failure during stapling, and the high cost of stapling equipment are the primary factors restraining market expansion. There is a well-defined procedure for removing the skin staplers that were used to close a wound.

During this procedure, there is typically some damage to the wound or surgical site on the skin, which is expected to limit the growth of the global market. In March 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration received over 41,000 adverse event reports involving surgical staplers intended for internal use. Approximately 366 of the 41 000 cases had mortality, necessitating assessment of these surgical staplers.

Several instances of staplers failing to properly fire the stapler pin into tissue has been documented. It was believed that malfunctioning stapling devices were the primary cause of the erroneous firing of the stapling pin. Many similar occurrences have resulted in the malfunctioning of the gadgets, causing the operating surgeon difficulty. In addition, the rising cost of stapling devices is anticipated to hinder the expansion of the global market. These devices are approximately three times more expensive than the premium suturing materials currently available on the market. This is also anticipated to restrict market expansion.



Power Surgical Stapling Devices Led the Market by Product Type



The powered surgical stapling device segment held the largest market share of 63% in 2021, expanding at a quick rate throughout the forecast period because of the rising demand for improved technologies. As compared to manual staplers, powered staplers offer a plethora of advantages, including ease of use, reduced risk of complications such as blood loss and leakage, shorter operating times, and cheaper hospital expenses, which are driving this segment's rise.

The market for powered stapling devices is expected to increase at a quicker CAGR due to factors such as technological advancements, product launches, and firms' increasing focus on developing powered stapling devices. In addition, the advantages offered by powered stapling devices in comparison to manual staplers are anticipated to boost the growth of this market segment.



Disposable Surgical Market Dominating the Market by Usability



In 2021, the disposable surgical stapling device segment accounted for 68% of the market's revenue. Due to rising worries about infectious diseases, it is anticipated that the disposable segment would experience significant expansion over the coming years. Disposable staplers are conventional because they reduce the risk of infection during surgical procedures, hence improving the technical quality.

Additionally, surgical staplers can be discarded to prevent the transfer of infections from patients to healthcare workers. In addition, the advantages of disposable staplers, such as a lower risk of infection and superior product options, are anticipated to increase demand for this market segment.

Due to a higher risk of infection and a lower acceptance rate in established markets, the reusable surgical stapling devices category is projected to expand at a slower CAGR than disposable staplers. Due to the cost-effectiveness of the product, it is projected that the segment's share will be greater in developing nations than in industrialized nations.



Curved Type Stapling Devices Generating Nearly Half of the Market Revenues



By type of stapling, the curved segment accounted for 49.5% of the total surgical stapling devices market in 2021. Because it has a good path through tissue and requires less space for turning than straight stapling types, curved stapling devices are the most often utilized. These staples have been precisely crafted to provide excellent performance and a uniform distribution of tension. As a result, the demand for the segment is projected to increase as a result of the advantages of curved-type stapling, which facilitate less surgical trauma.



General Surgery Segment to Lead the Growth of the Market by Application



During the forecast period, the general surgery segment is anticipated to contribute the most revenue in the surgical stapling devices market. The widespread adoption and use of surgical staplers in various types of general operations have contributed to the segment's dominance of the worldwide surgical staplers market, which is expected to rise at a quicker CAGR over the projected period. In 2021, gynecological procedures retained a significant market share, closely followed by urological procedures. In the near future, this increase in gynecological and urological procedures is predicted to propel this market sector.



Open Surgeries Dominates the Market by Surgery Type



The surgical stapling system market is segmented by surgery type into open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. In 2021, open surgery generated the largest revenues for the surgical staplers market. Open surgery is expected to grow at a slower rate than laparoscopic surgery. This trend can be related to the growing use of laparoscopic procedures to address disease indications. In addition, significant corporations are concentrating on the introduction of laparoscopic staplers. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci series of laparoscopic surgical staplers, for instance, are technologically upgraded to prevent staple misfires, hence reducing surgical complications.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



Market Segmentation

Product

Powered Surgical Stapling Device

Manual Surgical Stapling Device

Type

Disposable

Re-usable

Stapling Type

Straight

Curved

Circular

Application

Gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

General Surgery

Others

Surgery Type

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Surgical Stapling Devices market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Surgical Stapling Devices market?

Which is the largest regional market for Surgical Stapling Devices market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Surgical Stapling Devices market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Surgical Stapling Devices market worldwide?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whgh6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.