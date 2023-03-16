Prenatal Genetic Testing Market to Perceive Highest Growth of USD 29,042.3 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Prenatal Genetic Testing Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. A prenatal Genetic Testing market analysis report has been prepared based on a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the Prenatal Genetic Testing industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this industry analysis report is used to build a report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategies, actions or behaviors. The global Prenatal Genetic Testing market document covers a strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.



The study and estimations of the wide-ranging Prenatal Genetic Testing market report help to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions, and their ideas for the step up of a product. The report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This market report also puts light on historic data, present market trends, future products environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. CAGR levels for the market with respect to its rise or fall are estimated in the report for the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the prenatal genetic testing market, which was USD 9,969.2 million in 2022, would rise to USD 29,042.3 million by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample PDF of the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

Genetic testing in newborns is greatly preferred by parents and is in higher demand, especially in the current times. Increased initiatives by the government to raise awareness associated with congenital disabilities and genetic defects in babies, particularly in developing economies, enhance the demand for prenatal genetic testing. U.S., China, and Japan are widely using prenatal genetic testing technology, which is now being followed by other developing economies.

Prenatal genetic testing is a medical test conducted to diagnose all types of genetic complications or abnormalities before birth during pregnancy. The gene present in the DNA sequence can be identified directly through sequencing or through various other genetic testing methods. Prenatal genetic testing is very useful in identifying congenital disabilities that arise due to hereditary and genetic disorders in the family history.

Recent Development

In 2021, MedGenome Labs launched its direct-to-consumer category with the brand name Genessense. It will offer specialized, evidence-based genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or other e-commerce platforms.

Labs launched its direct-to-consumer category with the brand name Genessense. It will offer specialized, evidence-based genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or other e-commerce platforms. In 2021, Avellino Labs announced the launch of AvaGen, the Genetic Eye Test, in the U.S. It is manufactured to identify the risk of patients from developing keratoconus and other corneal dystrophies.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Some of the major players operating in the prenatal genetic testing market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Quidel Corporation (U.S.)

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher. (U.S.)

B.D. (U.S.)

Chembio Diagnostics (U.S.)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)

Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.)

Nova Biomedical (U.S.)

PTS Diagnostics (U.S.)

Sekisui Diagnostics (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. (China)

Meridian Bioscience (U.S.)

GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Grifols, S.A (Spain)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Prenatal Genetic Testing Market The North American Prenatal Genetic Testing Market The European Prenatal Genetic Testing Market The MEA Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing Demand for Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

The cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment is in higher demand and is boosting market growth. It is increasingly being used in identifying the risk of genetic disorders in prenatal care through numerous genetic analyses. Technological advancements now have extended the range of testing to whole-genome sequencing, and they can detect several additional chromosomal anomalies, such as sex chromosomal abnormalities and microdeletions. Thus, this factor is helping in improving the market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry Research

Technology

Diagnostics Methods

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization (Acgh)

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Screening Methods

Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests

Maternal Serum Screening

Screening Techniques

Carrier Screening

Sequential Screening

Maternal Serum Quad Screening

Diseases

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Thalassemia

Huntington's Disease

Rare Diseases

Other Diseases

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Product

Consumables

Assay Kits And Reagents

Disposables, Instruments

Next Generation Sequencing Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

Microarrays

Ultrasound Devices

Other Instruments

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Rate of Genetic Disorders

The rising prevalence rate of genetic diseases and disorders is one of the primary factors boosting the market's growth. For instance, the growing incidence of diabetes in the family history directly boosts the market growth rate. Furthermore, several other genetic diseases such as Edward syndrome, Down syndrome, and Patau syndrome and an increasing geriatric population base susceptible to chronic diseases will rapidly enhance the market growth. Thus, this factor boosts the market growth.

Higher Technological Advancements in Prenatal genetic testing

Increasing product design advancements and quality improvement are major parameters that enhance the market's growth. For instance, Avellino Labs announced the launch of AvaGen, the genetic eye test, in the U.S. in 2021. It is designed to help identify a patient's risk of keratoconus and other corneal dystrophies. These initiatives by major market players are anticipated to boost growth. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Browse More About This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the prenatal genetic testing market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the prenatal genetic testing market because of the huge base of healthcare facilities, major market players in this region, the increasing pregnancy rate, and the growing number of research activities

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in government initiatives to promote awareness, increasing research activities in the region and wide availability of massive untapped markets. Also, increasing availability of the well-established infrastructure towards awareness in early screening of genetic disorders and the increasing demand for quality healthcare in the region boost the market growth

Critical Insights Related to the Prenatal Genetic Testing Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By Technology Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By Screening Techniques Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By Diseases Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By End User Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By Product Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market, By Region Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

Explore More Reports:

Pharmacogenetic Testing Market , By Type (Single Gene Tests, Array-Based Tests, Whole Genome Sequencing and NGS and Whole Exome Sequencing), Sample (Blood and Saliva), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Genomics, Immunology and Hypersensitivity, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies, and Direct-To-Customer Services), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmacogenetic-testing-market

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market , By Service (Diagnostic Screening, Prenatal, New-born Screening, Pre-Implantation Diagnosis and Relationship Testing), Test Type (Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry and Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing and Others), Technology (Targeted Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)), Product Type (Ancestry, Health and Wellness and Entertainment), Business Model (Genome Data Bank Material Model, Individual Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model and Restricted Trait Tests Model), End User (Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centres, Home Care, Cosmetics and Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, OTC Sales and Doctor's Office), and Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-market

Cardiovascular Genetic Testing Market , By Disease (Inherited Cardiomyopathies, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), Arrhythmia, Aortopathies, and Others), Technology(Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), Testing Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Application (Chromosome Analysis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cardiovascular-genetic-testing-market

Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market , By Disease Type (Neurological Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Hematology Diseases, Endocrine and Metabolism Diseases, Cancer, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs), Dermatology Disease, Others), Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Array Technology, PCR-based Testing, FISH, Sanger Sequencing, Karyotyping), Specialty (Molecular Genetic Tests, Chromosomal Genetic Tests, Biochemical Genetic Tests), End Use (Research Laboratories and CROs, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Clinics) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rare-disease-genetic-testing-market

Genetic Testing Market , By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing, Other Types), Technology (DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Whole Genome Sequencing, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Others), Diseases (Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Others) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Private Clinics, Laboratory Service Providers, Private Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-genetic-testing-market

Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Market , By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing, Other Types), Technology (DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Whole Genome Sequencing, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Others), Diseases (Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Others) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Private Clinics, Laboratory Service Providers, Private Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-genetic-testing-market

Europe Genetic Testing Market , By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing, Other Types), Technology (DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Whole Genome Sequencing, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Others), Diseases (Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Others) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Private Clinics, Laboratory Service Providers, Private Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-genetic-testing-market

Middle East and Africa Genetic Testing Market , By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, New-Born Screening, Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing, Prenatal Testing, Other Types), Technology (DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Whole Genome Sequencing, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), and Others), Diseases (Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Reproductive Genetic Testing, Health & Wellness Genetic Testing, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington's Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, and Other), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Private Clinics, Laboratory Service Providers, and Private Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-genetic-testing-market

North America Genetic Testing Market , By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing, Other Types), Technology (DNA Sequencing (NGS-Based Testing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Whole Genome Sequencing, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Others), Diseases (Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Others) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Private Clinics, Laboratory Service Providers, Private Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-genetic-testing-market

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market , By Product Type (Diagnosis, Treatment), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-chronic-kidney-disease-ckd-market

Europe Telehealth Market , By Type (Software, Systems, Hardware, Telecommunication) Delivery Mode (Cloud-based Delivery Mode, Web-based Delivery Mode, On-premise Delivery Mode) Application (General Consultation, Pathology, Cardiology, Surgery, Gynecology, Neurology, Radiology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Others) End User (Hospital Telehealth, Physician Telehealth, Home Telehealth) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-telehealth-market

Dandruff Treatment Market , By Treatment (Fluocinolone Shampoos, Ketoconazole Shampoos, Selenium Sulfide Shampoos, Shampoos Containing Salicylic Acid, Tar-based Shampoos, Pyrithione Zinc Shampoos)Type (Fungal Dandruff, Dry Skin-Related Dandruff, Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff, Disease Related Dandruff), Mode of Prescription (Over-the-counter (OTC), Prescription), Product (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Drug Type (Branded, Generics), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics, Neonates), Gender (Male, Female), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dandruff-treatment-market

Dental Lab Market , By Products (General and Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-lab-market

Dermatology Drugs Market , By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Others), Prescription mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Cosmetic Centres) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dermatology-drugs-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: