New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Intolerance Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286063/?utm_source=GNW

, Kellogg Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Pamela’s Products, Roma Food Products, Glutino Food Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Alpro UK, Daiya Foods, Chobani, LLC, Saputo, Sun Opta, and Valio Eila.



The global food intolerance products market grew from $16.4 billion in 2022 to $17.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food intolerance products market is expected to grow to $23.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The food intolerance products market consists of sales of wine, dried fruits, fresh shrimp, jams and jellies.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food intolerance products refers to food products consumed by individuals with various types of food intolerance such as lactose intolerance, wheat intolerance, and others.Food intolerance is a digestive system response when a person is unable to effectively digest or break down food.



Individuals with specific food intolerance conditions consume food intolerance products based on the severity of their medical condition.



North America was the largest region in the food intolerance market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food intolerance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of food intolerance products include diabetic food, gluten-free food, and lactose-free food.The diabetic food refers to glucose intolerance products, which are made of whole grain foods, rich in fruits and vegetables, and low on sugar, salt and saturated fats.



The types of food intolerance products include bakery products, confectionery products, dairy and dairy alternatives, meat and seafood, and others, and they are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.



The rising popularity of the vegan diet is driving the growth of the food intolerance products market.A vegan diet involves only plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, soy, legumes, nuts, and nut butter, plant-based dairy alternatives, sprouted or fermented plant foods, and whole grains.



A vegan diet helps to improve digestion and health and does not cause intolerance in the body as it includes essential nutrients in the diet.As the popularity of the vegan diet grows, it will drive the market for food intolerance products.



For instance, according to a British market research company YouGov survey on 1,00 adults, 65% of Indians plan to eat more plant-based/vegan foods in the new year. In addition, according to The Guardian, a news company data, there had been a 40% increase in vegans in 2020, the total is around 1.5 million in the same year. More than 500,000 pledged to eat vegan as part of this year’s Veganuary. Therefore, the rising popularity of the vegan diet will drive the growth of the food intolerance products market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food intolerance products market.The companies in the market are increasingly partnering with other market players to develop new products and enhance the supply of products to the market.



For instance, in January 2021, a US-based food company PepsiCo, Inc., and a US-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat, Inc. announced the formation of The PLANeT Partnership, LLC (TPP), a joint venture to develop, produce and market innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein. In addition, in April 2020, Valio, a Finland-based manufacturer of dairy products, and Palmer Holland, a US-based distributor partnered for the distribution of lactose-free milk powders. This partnership will help bring new value-added dairy ingredients to the USA market.



In October 2020, Nestle SA, a Switzerland-based company operating in food and beverages acquired Aimmune Therapeutics for a deal of $ 2.6 billion. Through this acquisition, Nestle SA aims to expand its capabilities in science-based nutritional solutions to support healthier lives. Aimmune Therapeutics a US-based biotechnology company for treating peanut allergies.



The countries covered in the food intolerance products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food intolerance products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food intolerance products market statistics, including food intolerance products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food intolerance products market share, detailed food intolerance products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food intolerance products industry. This food intolerance products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286063/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________