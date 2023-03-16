Acute Lung Injury Treatment Global Market Report 2023: R&D of Novel Therapies Enhancing Acute Lung Injury Treatment Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts; 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Acute Lung Injury is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

Acute Lung Injury (ALI) is a severe medical condition in which lung tissues become inflamed and damaged, causing difficulty breathing and low blood oxygen levels. Infections, chemical exposure, and trauma are significant risk factors for ALI. The condition can progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has a high mortality rate of around 40% with the current standard of care.

Increased alcohol and tobacco consumption among the population is causing an increase in lung injury cases, which is expected to drive the market for acute lung injury treatments.

Additionally, air pollution and obesity can cause acute and chronic lung injuries. An increase in the elderly population is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for industry vendors. Vendors are concentrating on the development, production, and distribution of novel therapies in order to increase their market share in the global acute lung injury treatment market.



R&D of Novel Therapies Enhancing Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market Growth



An increase in infectious diseases, such as influenza and pneumonia, can lead to a rise in ALI cases. Diverse studies investigate the use of biological agents, such as surfactant replacement therapy and anti-inflammatory drugs, to treat ALI. Despite advancements in surgical techniques and perioperative management, the incidence of postoperative ALI continues to be quite high.

Postoperative ALI occurs in approximately 0% to 2% of patients undergoing major surgery. Depending on the type of surgery, the incidence of postoperative ALI ranges from 2-4% after thoracotomy for lung resection to 0.5% after cardiac surgery. In spite of advances in diagnosis and treatment, morbidity and mortality remain high.

The development of advanced technologies, such as mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), has increased the survival rate of patients with acute lung injury (ALI). Emerging treatment for ALI, ECMO involves oxygenating the patient's blood outside the body and then returning it to the patient.

Thus, research and development of new technologies and an increased emphasis on improving patient outcomes are expected to contribute to the growth of the acute lung injury treatment market in the near future.



Increase in Unhealthy Habits in the Population



Tobacco use is a significant risk factor for ALI and COPD. The nicotine found in cigarettes can cause inflammation and scarring of the lungs. This can make it more difficult for the lungs to function normally, thereby increasing the risk of ALI and COPD.

Thus, it is anticipated that the increase in the number of smokers will boost the market growth in the coming years. Electronic cigarettes and vaping products are gaining popularity among the general public. These products have been associated with an increase in ALI cases.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of E-cigarette or Vaping Use-associated Lung Injury (EVALI) cases are linked to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing e-cigarette or vaping products obtained from informal sources such as friends, family, or in-person or online dealers. In addition, the CDC received reports of 2,807 hospitalized cases of EVLAI in February 2020.



E-cigarette aerosols contain a variety of chemicals, including nicotine, flavorings, and solvents, which can be inhaled deeply into the lungs. These chemicals can cause irritation and inflammation, which can result in ALI symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, and coughing. In addition, it has been discovered that some e-cigarettes contain harmful substances, such as heavy metals and diacetyl, which can increase the risk of ALI. In the near future, the market statistics for acute lung injury treatment are likely to be influenced by the rising popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping products.



A rise in the elderly population causes a decline in lung function, making the elderly more vulnerable to ALI. There is a decline in lung elasticity, an increase in inflammation, and a weakening of the immune system in the elderly. These factors increase the susceptibility of the elderly to infections and inflammation.



COPD and heart disease are prevalent among the elderly. In this age group, the use of multiple medications also increases the risk of ALI. Therefore, the increase in the elderly population is anticipated to enhance market dynamics in the coming years.



Increase in Hospital Preference



During the forecast period, the hospital end-user segment is anticipated to dominate the acute lung injury treatment market. ALI is a serious medical condition that necessitates immediate and specialized hospital care. The proper treatment and management of ALI require a month of hospitalization for the majority of patients.

For the treatment of ALI, hospitals have access to specialized equipment and technologies, such as mechanical ventilators, ECMO machines, and High-frequency Oscillating Ventilators (HFOV). In addition to pulmonologists, critical care specialists, and respiratory therapists, hospitals employ a team of trained healthcare professionals.



Cost of Treatment to Challenge the Market Growth



The primary obstacles impeding the growth of the acute lung injury market are the high cost of treatment drugs and the absence of a specific treatment for disease diagnosis. The low rate of digital radiography adoption is one of the significant factors inhibiting market expansion.



Direct Injury to Dominate the Market



The Acute Lung Injury Market is segmented by injury type into Direct Injury and Indirect Injury. The Direct Injury segment has a larger market share than the Indirect Injury segment. During the forecast period, the direct Injury segment will be the dominant market segment. Approximately 55% of Lung Injuries are caused by Direct Injury, and according to our research, this proportion will increase over the coming years.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



