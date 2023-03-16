New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285800/?utm_source=GNW

, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., Evolve BioSystems, Protexin, Mother Dairy, General Mills Inc., i-Health Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cell Biotech Co. Ltd., Probiotical S.p.A., and Bright Diary.



The global probiotics market grew from $66.9 billion in 2022 to $73.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The probiotics market is expected to grow to $101.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The probiotics market consists of sales of yogurt , sauerkraut, miso soup, soft cheeses, kefir, sourdough bread, acidophilus milks.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The probiotics are used to provide health benefits when consumed or administered in an adequate amount to the host body.Probiotics are live microorganisms that help to treat or prevent a disease when given in sufficient concentrations.



These are available in many different forms, each with its own set of advantages. The most widely studied benefits of probiotics are promoting a healthy digestive tract and immune system.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the probiotics market in 2022. The regions covered in the probiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of probiotics market are liquid and dry.Probiotics are produced in liquid forms such as probiotic liquid supplements, yogurt drinks, and fermented beverages like kefir and kombucha.



The different ingredients include bacteria, and yeast, and are applied in functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. These are used by human, and animals, and is sold through multiple distribution channels including hypermarket or supermarket, pharmacies or health stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others.



The increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods and nutrient-rich dietary supplements is expected to foster the probiotics market growth going forward.Self-care has evolved into a necessary component of the modern consumer’s lifestyle.



Furthermore, the growing emphasis on holistic health and immunity has resulted in some substantial dietary modifications among consumers.The use of vitamins, minerals, immunity-boosting meals, organic products, supplements, and other nutritional supplements has increased significantly.



Probiotics are used as a supplement form in food and beverages and provide health benefits to the human digestive system.For instance, according to a survey conducted by Habit Health and Nutrition, an India-based nutrition tech company in 2021, Indians want to make eating healthy a priority in order to improve their physical and mental health.



Over 70% of those surveyed said they’ll prioritize dietary adjustments to improve their overall health and immunity, as well as reduce stress and anxiety. Therefore, the increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods drives the growth of the probiotics market.



Technological advancements have a key trend gaining popularity in the probiotic market.Major companies operating in the probiotics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to improve the quality and life cycle of probiotic products.



For instance, in April 2021, Cosmax NBT, a South Korea-based probiotics company launched Zeta probiotics technology which will help to preserve freeze-dried probiotics.Zeta Probiotics technology is a uniquely engineered freeze-drying technique that restores the cell walls and surface charges of probiotics.



Freeze-drying probiotics, which can be used to change Delivery Formats, can harm goods and make them less effective in human digestion.To revive freeze-dried probiotics, Zeta probiotics technology uses a lysine-based combination.



This increases their survivability in vitro under simulated gastric and duodenal stress.



In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biological solutions company acquired Microbiome Labs for a deal amount of $125 million.Novozymes will be able to expand its product portfolio and position itself in the probiotics market as a result of this acquisition.



Microbiome Labs is a US-based company that offers probiotic and microbiome solutions.



The countries covered in the probiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The probiotics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides probiotics market statistics, including probiotics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a probiotics market share, detailed probiotics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the probiotics industry. This probiotics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285800/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________