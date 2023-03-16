New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gelatin Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285583/?utm_source=GNW

The global gelatin market grew from $2.64 billion in 2022 to $2.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The gelatin market is expected to grow to $3.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The gelatin market consists of sales of shampoos, face masks, cosmetics. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



The gelatin are used in food preparation, medicine preparation, cosmetics, photography, fruit gelatins, puddings, shampoos, and face masks.Gelatin is a protein that is prepared from processing animal bones and skin and is derived from a type of seaweed.



It has health benefits as it is a protein and can be used for skin care, bone strength, and digestion.



Europe was the largest region in the gelatin market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gelatin market are report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main raw materials used in gelatin are pig skin, bovine hides, and cattle bones.Pigskin in gelatin is used in health care products, beverages, nutrition bars, and gummies.



The various functions of gelatin are thickener, stabilizer, and gelling agent. Gelatin is used in food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, photography, and other applications.



The rising demand for gelatin in photography is expected to propel the growth of the gelatin market over the coming years.Gelatin is used in the photographic process as the binding medium for the light-sensitive swelling capacity of gelatin in photographic baths, necessary for the chemical reactions during the processing of the photographic materials.



There is demand for photography which is responsible for the growth of the gelatin industry.For instance, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the employment of photographers is expected to grow 17% during the period 2020 to 2030, and each year, 12700 new openings are being projected in the photography industry.



Therefore, the rising demand for photography drives the gelatin market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the gelatin market.Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of gelatin in various applications.



Artificial intelligence technology is used to mimic the sense of olfaction.For example, the Biomolecular Engineering Lab at UCIBIO in Lisbon Nova School of Science and Technology (FCT-NOVA), led by Cecilia showed an example of intelligent gelatin, an innovative engineered material for smelling that has a soft matter in artificial olfaction, an intelligent gas sensing device that mimics the sense of smell.



Artificial olfaction involves volatile compounds, that makeup odors and bind to specialized olfactory proteins in the nose.These binding events are responsible for sending electrical signals to the brain, where pattern recognition is performed and the odor is identified.



This infusion has a variety of applications such as clinical diagnostics, soft bioelectronics, wearable devices, and robotics.



In December 2020, Gelita AG, a Germany-based company manufacturing gelatin acquired Turkish gelatine producer SelJel for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Gelita AG will strengthen its position as the industry’s global leader and acquire 65% of the shares of SelJel which will lead to swift integration to the fullest.



SelJel is a company manufacturing gelatin products based in the Netherlands.



The countries covered in the gelatin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gelatin market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gelatin market statistics, including gelatin industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gelatin market share, detailed gelatin market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gelatin industry. This gelatin market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

