Nightfood Announces Choice Hotels Qualified Vendor Status

TARRYTOWN, NY, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, is proud to announce its Qualified Vendor status with Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world's largest lodging franchisors.

Under this agreement, Nightfood’s sleep-friendly ice cream and cookies will be promoted to Choice franchisees for inclusion in hotel lobby marketplaces, and, potentially, as guest amenities.

The Choice Hotels portfolio expanded in 2022 to 22 brands and nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. Choice’s brands include Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Quality®, Clarion®, Clarion Pointe™, Ascend Hotel Collection®, Sleep Inn®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Everhome Suites®, and Cambria® Hotels.

“There’s a wellness trend sweeping over the hotel industry,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Having sleep-friendly snacks available for guests’ nighttime snacking is a simple yet meaningful way for hotels to support wellness at an important touchpoint. Nightfood is honored to be aligned with Choice, their brands, and their franchise partners.”

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

The brand is currently focused on establishing widespread national distribution of Nightfood ice cream, cookies, and other snack formats in the hotel vertical.

Hotels are increasingly focused on supporting guest wellness. The Company believes one important way for hotels to do that is by offering sleep-friendly snacks in their grab-and-go lobby shops.

With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, expanding distribution into a significant number of those hotels is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories as of December 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper midscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

