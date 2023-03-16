Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Names Marketing & Tech Executive Savannah Brentnall to Lead Santa.com as Newly-Appointed General Manager

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), and Curiosity Ink Media, its Hollywood-based original intellectual property (IP) division, today announced that veteran marketing professional Savannah Brentnall, has been named General Manager of Santa.com, the company’s virtual North Pole dedicated to easing Christmastime through helpful editorial content and its massive storefront where consumers shop for the holidays. The appointment of Ms. Brentnall was made jointly today by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Darren Marks, and Chief Executive Officer of Curiosity Ink Media, Jared Wolfson.



In this newly created position, Ms. Brentnall will tap into her deep experience to lead all facets of e-commerce, editorial, revenue generation, audience cultivation and advertising/partner relations for Santa.com. Ms. Brentnall, a demonstrated marketing leader known for ground-breaking end-to-end marketing and growth campaigns for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C), will also tap into her background in product marketing in the tech industry to help drive Santa.com forward in cultivating highly targeted audiences and driving attendant revenue opportunities.

“Christmas came early this year to all of us at Santa.com,” commented Mr. Wolfson. “Savannah Brentnall is the tactical Swiss army knife of marketing and tech professionals, and we are elated to have her here in Santa’s workshop as we continue to grow and evolve the tremendous opportunity that is Santa.com. Savannah’s expertise in building brands, streamlining digital experiences, activating audiences and driving revenue streams is a very welcome addition to the team, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to the success of Santa.com”

Ms. Brentnall’s professional biography is replete with industry-leading marketing success. For 10 years, she led the agency team responsible for Hallmark Channel’s social media program and founded and led Daxia Digital, a marketing agency dedicated to building audiences and revenue through social media for dozens of clients including RCA, Tom’s Shoes and iconic music sensation, James Taylor. The author of two books on software development, Ms. Brentnall has worked in digital since 1984, prior to embracing the power of social media in 2006. In addition, Ms. Brentnall is highly skilled and well versed in website and app development, SEO and website/app optimization, email and SMS marketing, site analytics and reporting, advertising partnerships and brand collaborations, and all aspects of digital marketing.

Santa.com is Grom and Curiosity Ink Media’s dynamic, holiday venue, overflowing with e-commerce and fun content for every member of the family. The one-stop holiday hub includes specially themed editorial, curated gift lists, decorating tips, interactive games and merry content, all of which is designed to ease the stress often associated with holiday preparations.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com or for investor relations, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted IP library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships and highly targeted market entry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

