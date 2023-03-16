Mobiquity Adds Industry Veteran, Brett Perloff, to Head-Up Revenue in Anticipation of New Product Launch

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, today announces that Brett Perloff has joined Mobiquity Technologies as the Senior Vice President of Revenue & Strategy, a position he previously held in 2019. With over a decade of experience in the advertising technology industry, working with publishers and advertisers, Mr. Perloff will be responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy for the company's new publisher-focused platform, scheduled for launch later this month. Additionally, he will assist with the recently launched MobiExchange Platform, a comprehensive solution that enables small and medium-sized agencies to leverage generative AI for ad creative, audience building, and media buying.



Mr. Perloff said, “The ad tech industry needs to evolve in response to new privacy rules and regulations. Mobiquity Technologies is dedicated to providing ad tech solutions that meet the demands of the current market, and I am thrilled to be a part of the company's new platforms.”

Mobiquity Technologies, CEO Dean Julia said, “Having Brett on board for the launch of our new platform is a source of great excitement for us, given his extensive experience, industry knowledge, and proven track record.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

