Dr. Yunseong Hwang Steps Down from Arrival’s Board of Directors

LUXEMBOURG, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, has announced today that Dr. Yunseong Hwang has stepped down from the Arrival Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Dr. Hwang has served on Arrival’s Board of Directors since July 2021 and was a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I have enjoyed working with Arrival, the senior leadership team and my fellow board members and am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve on Arrival’s board for the last year and a half. I offer my best wishes for the company’s success,” said Dr. Hwang upon his resignation.

“Arrival has greatly benefited from Yunseong’s extensive industry experience and we have been very fortunate to have his guidance on our board since 2021. We wish him all the best and thank him for his service,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and Chairman of the Board.

About Arrival

Arrival’s mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service purpose-built electric vehicles, to support a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Arrival’s in-house technologies enable a unique approach to producing vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Media Contacts For Arrival