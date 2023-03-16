Snail, Inc. Announces ARK: Dinosaur Discovery Major Content Updates

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the first major content update for ARK: Dinosaur Discovery.



ARK: Dinosaur Discovery, currently exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is an educational adventure designed for younger players, allowing them to explore the ARK island without violence and learn about prehistoric creatures that inspired ARK: Survival Evolved. Players who purchase ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition can download ARK: Dinosaur Discovery for free, and the game is also available for $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

The major content update includes a full game map accessible from a player's bookshelf, teleport abilities to any previously discovered creature zones, a whistle feature to immediately spawn a tamed creature to a location, and improvements to all creature movement animations. Additionally, the game now has full language support for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "We are thrilled about the first major updates to ARK: Dinosaur Discovery, enhancing the immersive experiences for younger players. At Snail, we are committed to unlocking the full potential of our ARK franchise, and we are excited about providing engaging and educational gaming experiences for players of all ages through ARK: Dinosaur Discovery. We look forward to continuing to expand and improve the game, and to bring the joy of exploration and discovery to young players worldwide."

