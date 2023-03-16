Swifty Global Releases Details of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Fintech and Sports Betting Sectors. With revenues expected to reach $100 million in 2023, the company has already successfully launched its proprietary swipe betting sports predictions app, a traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platforms.

Swifty Global displayed impressive Q4 results, recording close to $24.4 million in revenue and an EBITDA which left the industry in awe. Swifty Global has since been fully audited and has its sights on filing its S-1 by the end of Q1 2023. The progression is set to also change the company’s name and ticker.

Swifty Global has demonstrated an impressive financial performance over the course of 2022, with CEO, James Gibbons revealing the company to have performed 80% above projected figures, bringing in a staggering $24.4 million in 2022. At the same shareholder meeting, which took place on the 27th of January 2023, forecasts for 2023 were conferred, with expectations of reaching $100 million in company revenue. This impressive financial performance is further enhanced by current negotiations which the company is focused on, whereby partnerships and acquisitions of existing betting companies are in the pipeline to be locked in in the near future.

Furthermore, Swifty Global is intending to penetrate new markets in 2023, including venturing into Canada and Africa, increasing market share, a B2B offering to leverage partnerships that already have local licenses, and refining payment services for worldwide implementation. The Company is also focused on establishing affiliations with globally established operators, offering the refined technology as a white label solution with a subscription and revenue sharing model.

James Gibbons reinforced these objectives saying; "Our company has performed beyond expectations this past year in terms of our financial results and the delivery and execution of our business plan. We are striving to build a multi-billion-dollar company and I'm looking forward to an unbelievable 2023 as we enter new markets, increase market share, and improve our payment services for worldwide adoption."

In other recent developments, the company has invested in its own international invitational rugby team, with some all-star greats drawing major attention to the team and the brand. The team has to date performed in the upper echelons of their league, winning The Cape Town 10’s, and are currently in training for three other world-renowned tournaments, those being the Kinsale 7’s, the Bournemouth 7’s and the 50th anniversary of The Amsterdam 7’s tournament, some boasting crowds of approximately 30,000 people, with each one being televised or live streamed. The newer formats of the traditional game of rugby are drawing huge attention to the industry, Swifty Global could not let the opportunity to piggyback off the interest slide.

For regular updates and information on the company’s latest news, you are invited you to follow Swifty Global on Twitter, LinkedIn and the below specified communication channels.

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Predictions Website: https://www.swiftypredictions.co.uk

Swifty Gaming Website: https://www.swiftygaming.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Forward-Looking Statement

