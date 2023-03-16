Wound Cleanser Products Market to Reach USD 2.02 Billion By 2030; Increasing Demand for Innovative & Advanced Wound Care Products to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the wound cleanser products market will grow to USD 1.71 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the increasing e-commerce distribution channels, rising number of surgeries, along with rising disposable incomes are helping to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the rising incidence of diabetes, high cost of advanced wound management products, surging occurrence of healthcare-associated infections, and increasing awareness among patients on wound cleanser products effects are also anticipated to drive the market growth over the upcoming year.



Key Insight of the wound cleanser products Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the wound cleanser products market. Key factors favouring the growth of the wound cleanser products market in North America include the increasing road accident rates and the favourable government policies for start-up companies in developing countries. Further, the technological advancements in wound care products, the increase in expenditure on surgical & chronic wounds, coupled with the development & incorporation of the wound-care curriculum, are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The sprays segment market size will be 0.48 billion in 2022



The sprays segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of burns. Further, by 2030, the wipes segment will likely dominate the market due to rising public funding.



The chronic segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.14% in 2022



The chronic segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of sports-related injuries as well as the rising geriatric population across the globe.



During the forecast period, the wetting agents’ segment is expected to augment the wound cleanser products market.



The wetting agents’ segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes.



The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 46.08% in 2030



The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds in inpatient settings, especially in ICU. Further, by 2030, the homecare settings segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing incidence of target diseases as well as the rising geriatric population.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 2.07 % 2030 Value Projection USD 2.02 Billion Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2019-2020 No. of Pages 230+ Segments Covered Form Type, Wound Type, Product Type, End-User, Regions Wound Cleanser Products Market Growth Drivers The increasing incidence of wound infections

Advancement in market



For example, in February 2019, AxioBiosolutions company released MaxioCel, a wound care product that includes chitosan to help patients with chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers & post-operative wounds, in healing their wounds more quickly.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The surge in chronic diseases:



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, among others, due to unhealthy diets and busy lifestyles, is expected to drive market growth. Further, the rising number of surgeries, trauma, and burn cases, rising disposable income, and a growing understanding of the need to treat complex wounds propel the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for wound care and wound healing products owing to the rising number of surgical cases is helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the increasing incidence of diabetes due to the sedentary lifestyle, along with the growing patient population, is promoting market growth over the forecast period.



Restraint: The stringent regulatory guidelines:



The unavailability of wound care instruments in emerging countries and stringent regulatory guidelines hamper market growth. Also, the high cost of products, as well as the evolution of advanced wound care products, are restraining the market growth.



Opportunity: Investing in emerging economies:



The growing emphasis on developing advanced wound care products by the key market players is expected to offer an opportunity for market growth. However, the increasing inclination towards more efficient and advanced wound care facilities is increasing in developed countries, leading to a surge in demand for high-tech technology, which is propelling the market growth during the forecast period. Apart from this, over the past few years, emerging countries such as Malaysia, India, South Korea, Africa, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern countries like UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia is particularly focused on the development of wound care products for the therapy of chronic & acute wounds. Also, improving the healthcare structure of these countries will propel market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the wound cleanser products market are:



• B. Braun Medical Inc.

• 3M Healthcare

• Derma Sciences Inc.

• Angelini Pharma

• Hollister Wound Care

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Medline Industries



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form Type:



• Solutions

• Sprays

• Foams

• Wipes

• Others



By Wound Type:



• Acute

• Chronic

• Surgical

• Others



By Product Type:

• Antiseptics

• Wetting Agents

• Moisturizers

• Others



By End-User:



• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies & Clinics

• Homecare Settings



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



