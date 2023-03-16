Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 22nd

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 22nd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

“We are pleased to host the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference to provide a platform and helpful resource for our OTCQX banks,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Regional and community banks trading on OTCQX will have the opportunity to discuss their strategies and industry perspectives at a critical time for investors. We thank Performance Trust Capital Partners for their keynote presentation for this signature event.”

March 22ND

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

