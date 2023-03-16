New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Xylitol Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284602/?utm_source=GNW

The global xylitol market grew from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The xylitol market is expected to grow to $1.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The xylitol market consists of sales of birch xylitol, wood fibrous sweetener, corn xylitol, and other xylitol.It is a naturally occurring alcohol, usually found in fruits and vegetables.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Xylitol is a calorie-free sugar alternative with a low glycemic index. Xylitol also improves dental health, possesses antioxidant properties, and prevents ear infections.



North America was the largest region in the xylitol market in 2022.Europe was the second-largest region in the xylitol market.



The regions covered in the xylitol report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of xylitol are wood fibrous sweetener, birch xylitol, corn xylitol, and others.The wood fibrous sweeteners are obtained from the xylan-rich portion of hardwoods and are used in meats, prepared food, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and animal feed.



The different forms include solid, liquid and are used in food and beverages, oral hygiene products, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals, others.



The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the coming years.There is an increasing awareness and knowledge about the harmful effects of sugar consumption.



As a result, people are seeking out sugar-free options as part of an effort to eat healthily.The increasing focus to avoid sugar in a regular diet and eat healthily has led to the adoption of natural alternative sweeteners such as xylitol and stevia.



For instance, in 2021, according to Forbes, an American business journal, Lily’s Sweets, a US-based sugar-free chocolate company has registered a 55% revenue rise year-over-year. Therefore, the rising demand for sugar-free confectionery propels the growth of the xylitol market.



The increasing investment is an emerging trend in the xylitol market.Major companies operating in the xylitol sector are focused on investments to strengthen their position.



For instance, in September 2022, Fazer Group, a Finland-based food company invested $ 315 million(€300 million) over the past 3 years for commercial production of xylitol by upcycling oat hulls, which contains a high amount of xylose and additionally, the company is looking towards marketing its xylose extraction method to businesses with sizable oat mills.



In December 2021, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth’s diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.



The countries covered in the xylitol market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The xylitol market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides xylitol market statistics, including xylitol industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a xylitol market share, detailed xylitol market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the xylitol industry. This xylitol market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

