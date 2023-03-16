Global Hand and Wrist Device Market Report 2023: Players Include Apothecaries Sundries, Aptis Medical, Arthrex and BioPro

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand and Wrist Device Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore - Includes: Wrist Replacement, Wrist Fusion, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hand and wrist devices was valued at approximately $1 billion in 2022. Over the forecast period, it is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%, reaching an estimated value of $1.3 billion.
The MedCore report on the global market for hand and wrist device includes the wrist replacement, wrist fusion, ulnar head replacement, hand digit implant and distal radius plate and screw markets.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Procedure Volumes
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
GLOBAL HAND AND WRIST PROCEDURE NUMBERS
The global market report for hand and wrist devices includes: wrist replacement, wrist fusion, ulnar head replacement, hand digit implant, and distal radium plate and screw procedures.
GLOBAL HAND AND WRIST PROCEDURE NUMBERS
With the aging population worldwide, the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis is projected to rise, leading to an increase in the number of hand and wrist replacement device procedures performed. This is because rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease that affects multiple areas of the body and advanced cases can cause wrist deformities, making joint replacement necessary.
GLOBAL HAND AND WRIST MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The Global hand and wrist device market is dominated by three major players: DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, and Stryker. Among these, DePuy Synthes held the largest market share in 2022, particularly in the wrist fusion and distal radius plate and screw markets. The company offers a wide range of products for various hand and wrist procedures, including wrist fusion, distal radius plate and screw, and hand digit implant markets. Despite the strong competition, DePuy Synthes has the highest market share in these segments.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Wrist Replacement
- Wrist Fusion
- Ulnar Head Replacement
- Hand Digit Implant
- Distal Radius Plate and Screws
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Companies Mentioned:
- Acumed
- Anika Therapeutics
- Apothecaries Sundries
- Aptis Medical
- Arthrex
- BioPro
- BioTek (Chetan Medical)
- Canwell Medical
- Changzhou Canshin Medical Technology
- Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance
- DePuy Synthes
- Double Medical
- Evolutis
- Fibioseq Medical
- GPC Medical
- HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company)
- I.T.S.
- In2Bones
- J.S. Medimax
- Japan MDM
- Jiangsu Jinlu Medical
- Jiangsu Trauhui
- Kapp Surgical Instruments
- Kisco
- KLS Martin
- LimaCorporate
- LMT
- MatOrtho
- Medacta
- Medartis
- Medtronic
- Microport Orthopedics
- Narang Medical
- Nebula Surgical
- NexMed
- NRV Ortho
- Ortho Care
- Orthofix
- OrthoPediatrics
- Robert Reid
- SAI
- Shanghai A-Orth Medical
- Shanghai Aomed Ortho (Medtho)
- Sharma Orthopedic
- Skeletal Dynamics
- Smith & Nephew
- Southern Medical
- Stryker
- Suzhou Gemmed Medical Instrument
- Suzhou Sunan Zimmered
- Teijin Nakashima
- Trauson
- TriMed and Vastortho.
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kavtbj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.