India Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market is Expected to Reach $1,502.38 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India consumer electronics extended warranty market was estimated at $305.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,502.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54201

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $305.42 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1,502.38 Billion CAGR 17.5% No. of Pages in Report 205 Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel and Coverage Type Drivers Increased awareness about extended warranty Rise in sales of televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines Restraints Decline in sales of PCs Opportunities Rise in demand for products and services in the consumer electronics industry Untapped potential in the emerging economies

Covid-19 scenario-

The consumer electronics extended warranty market in India was negatively impacted by the rising economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Due to factors such as job losses, pay cuts, and financial instability, consumers became more cautious in their spending. Consequently, the sales of consumer goods such as appliances, electronics, and durable goods decreased. However, the market has recovered from the pandemic's effects and is now back on track.

The India consumer electronics extended warranty market is analyzed across product type, distribution channel, and coverage type. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Procure Complete Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4ef089f4f669f9e54a6708657b4b3d25

By product type, the mobile & tablets segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The kitchen equipment segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The laptop & PCs, home entertainment devices, heating & cooling equipment, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By distribution channel, the retailers segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period. The manufacturers segment is also discussed in the report.

By coverage type, the standard protection plan segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market revenue. The accidental protection plan segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54201

The key market players analyzed in the India consumer electronics extended warranty market report include Amazon.com, Inc., OnPoint Warranty, Flipkart, ACKO General Insurance Limited, Servify, Zopper, AXA, Onesitego, Securranty, and AmTrust Financial. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.