Neptune Maritime Leasing Announces Investment From Costamare Inc.

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“Neptune Leasing” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Costamare Inc., (“Costamare”) (NYSE: CMRE), has agreed to become the leading investor in Neptune Leasing through the investment of an amount of up to $200M.



Costamare will be appointing three additional members to the Board of Neptune Leasing, including Vassilis Mantzavinos, an experienced shipping banker.

Nikoletta Fouska, Chief Investment Officer of the LATSCO Family Office said: “We are very pleased that Costamare has selected Neptune Leasing as the vehicle for their investment in the sector. We have also committed to significantly increase our original investment in Neptune Leasing. Harris and the team have made excellent progress since Latsco FO anchored the platform in early 2021.”

Harris Antoniou, the Founder and CEO of Neptune Leasing, commented: “We are honored that yet another leading shipping investor has chosen to back our platform of leasing services to the maritime community. Both our key investors share Neptune Leasing’s goal to build a high quality portfolio in shipping, diversify across various shipping sectors and pursue healthy returns at acceptable risk levels. The Neptune business model is not competitive but symbiotic to bank finance and we are pursuing cooperation with commercial lenders. Finally, I welcome Vassilis Mantzavinos as well as the other new members to the Board of Directors.”

Gabriella Kindert, Non-Executive Director & Board Chair added: “Maritime leasing has attractive income-generating capacity, downside protection, and limited correlation with other investment products. Given the large fragmented market and the growing demand for credit, maritime leasing offers an opportune entry point for investors. The support Neptune Leasing enjoys from two leading strategic investors with interests in shipping enables the Company to pursue its mission and growth objectives. I welcome the new experienced Costamare representatives on the Board of Directors.”

About Neptune Maritime Leasing

https://www.neptuneleasing.com

Neptune Maritime Leasing was established in 2021. It is a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool and investors with secure access to an under-invested asset class with attractive real yield. Our strategy is to buy high quality assets and build a portfolio of long-term contracts through sale and leaseback transactions in diverse maritime sectors. We are committed to delivering attractive, long term, risk-adjusted, and responsible returns to our investors, by advancing global trade and economic growth through supporting the maritime industry responsibly, and by making a positive contribution to the environment and to society as a whole.

About The Latsco Family Office

The Latsco Family Office (“LFO”), the first Anchor Investor in Neptune Leasing, is the Single Family Office of Marianna J. Latsis’ family, with offices in Athens, Geneva, and London. LFO manages strategic investments in Shipping, Energy, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Fintech, has investment expertise across asset classes and multiple strategic partnerships. The Latsis family is one of the world’s most renowned investors in shipping since the 1940’s via the Latsco Shipping Group.

About Costamare Inc.

https://www.costamare.com/

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 49 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 72 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 531,000 TEU (including one vessel that we have agreed to sell) and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,436,000 DWT. The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment and utilizes hedging solutions. Four of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture companies in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

