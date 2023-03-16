Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions estimated at US$969 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$123.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -

Agfa HealthCare NV

Biomedix

Carestream Health, Inc.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc.

Esaote SPA

Pie Medical Imaging B.V.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V.

Novarad Corporation

ScImage, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 474 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $969 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Adoption of Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions

Growing Reliance on IT for Clinical Management of Patient Data Brings Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions into a Mainstream Technology in Cardiology Departments Worldwide: Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

How Implementation of Integrated IT Solutions is Benefitting Cardiology Departments

How Use of Analytics Software Can Help Cardiology Centers and Departments

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Here's What to Expect in the Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market in the Post COVID-19 Period

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization of Healthcare

Digitalization to Revolutionize Healthcare & Boost the Role of IT in care Delivery & Management: Global Opportunity for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Cardiology Space

Pent-up Demand and Emphasis on Reshaping Post-Pandemic Healthcare to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Rising Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Despite Efforts Aimed at Prevention, to Spur Growth in the Market

Robust Spending on Heart Disease Diagnosis & Treatments Strengthens the Business Case for Investments in Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)

Mobile Software Solutions Emerge to Improve Cardiology Workflows

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Cardiology Workflow Management

Launch of New and Revamped Platforms Bodes Well for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8laorp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment