Healthcare BPO Global Market to Reach $583.4 Billion by 2030: Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

The global market for Healthcare BPO estimated at US$285.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$583.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Provider Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$216.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Payer Service segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Healthcare BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $285.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $583.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



