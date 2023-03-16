Healthcare BPO Global Market to Reach $583.4 Billion by 2030: Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare BPO: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare BPO estimated at US$285.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$583.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Provider Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$216.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Payer Service segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Healthcare BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Outlook
- Segment Review
- Healthcare BPO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Leading Players in the Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market by Revenue Share (in %): 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO
- ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11 Standards: Potential for BPO Providers
- With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, "The Cloud" Comes With a Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care
- Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make "The Cloud" a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry: Benefits of Cloud Measured in % Efficiency Improvements & Cost Reduction
- Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue Collection Operations
- Global Market for Revenue Cycle Management: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand
- Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth Opportunities
- Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms
- Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector
- Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2020
- Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers
- Major Pharma Drugs Losing Patents in 2019
- Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High Data Volumes
- Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
