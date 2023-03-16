Prove Social Media ROI with Agorapulse and Google Analytics 4

Paris, France, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, an award-winning social media management software, announces Google Analytics 4 (GA4) integration in its Social Media ROI dashboard, making it easier for businesses to measure social media’s impact on sales, leads, and traffic.

Users can now track customer engagement across multiple devices with minimal setup and make data-driven decisions with precision. Social media marketing isn't simply a numbers game; it's an investment. With the right metrics, you can prove to stakeholders that their resources are paying off in tangible and significant ways - from enhanced sales figures to increased lead generation and website traffic.

“Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams,” commented Emeric Ernoult, co-founder and CEO of Agorapulse. “No more vanity metrics. GA4 is the future of web analytics, and combined with our patent-pending technology, we are putting social media ROI at the fingertips of every marketer.”

In addition, Agorapulse makes it easier for marketers to work smarter and faster with its new Top Content feature. For the first time, businesses can measure the ROI of specific posts: from their impact on brand awareness to their bottom-line business impact.

Users can also expect ‘GA4 automatically collected events’ to be integrated into Agorapulse in the future, allowing for more flexible and customizable tracking and measurement.

For more Social Media ROI insights, Agorapulse is hosting the virtual Social Pulse Summit: ROI Edition on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The event will feature 30+ expert speakers, including Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse, and Carla Johnson, Innovation Architect at RE:Think Labs. Plus, 20+ engaging sessions and workshops throughout the day will deliver valuable advice for businesses looking to prove and maximize their social media investments.

To learn more about Agorapulse’s Social Media ROI feature and get instant access to the resources listed above, visit https://social.agorapulse.com/agorapulse-social-media-roi

About Agorapulse

Agorapulse is the world’s most trusted social media management solution and used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With Agorapulse’s powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

Attachments