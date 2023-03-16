Ziply® Fiber makes Yakima, Washington its 100th community in rapid Northwest fiber network expansion

Kirkland, Washington, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber today announced that it has begun construction of a new, ultra-high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic network in Yakima, Washington. Yakima becomes the 100th new fiber build across the company’s four-state footprint of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. When network construction is complete, tens of thousands of addresses in Yakima will have access to Ziply’s popular “Gig-speed” service and its industry leading 5-gig and 2-gig residential services.

Fiber internet service is available today for the first residents and businesses in Yakima, with additional neighborhoods becoming available in the coming weeks. Residents and business owners can check for fiber availability at Ziplyfiber.com and sign up to be alerted when service is available at their location. With multi-gig services being built, Yakima will be among the fastest cities in the nation for household internet speeds, on par with if not faster than most major metropolitan areas.

“Ziply Fiber is committed to bringing ultra-fast, reliable fiber internet to people and businesses throughout the Northwest and I’m very proud that we’re going to bring the people of Yakima the best-connected experience possible,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “We are thrilled Yakima is our 100th new fiber community, especially because it is one of the areas of our state that has been underserved when it comes to high-speed internet access for far too long.”

“Connectivity is absolutely essential today,” said Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison. “Being able to access content easily and quickly is key to running a successful business, providing quality educational experiences, enjoying entertainment opportunities and so much more in our everyday lives. The City of Yakima welcomes Ziply to our community and the contribution it will make to moving Yakima forward.”

Ziply Fiber’s goal is always to leave an area in a condition as good if not better than it was before construction. If residents notice something has been missed, the company wants to know about it and asks that details be shared at ziplyfiber.com/constructioncleanup.

Fiber internet, unlike other options like cable or satellite, provides the bandwidth and capacity to keep your entire family streaming without interruption, provides symmetrical upload and download speeds to easily power video conferencing and online gaming, and was built with the reliability to last residents and businesses for decades.

Ziply Fiber offers many different service options for residents, including:

FREE or reduced cost monthly internet service for qualified people as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a benefit program from the FCC. To learn more about ACP, please visit ziplyfiber.com/community-discount-programs.

The Fiber 50/50 plan, which at $20/month provides all the reliability of fiber at an affordable price with no annual contract requirement

Ziply Fiber’s most popular Gig-speed plan

The company’s ultra-fast, high-capacity 2-gig or 5-gig connections

Ziply Fiber’s work in Yakima is part of the company’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of additional projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint. Residents can learn more about the work Ziply Fiber is doing and what to expect during construction at ziplyfiber.com/FAQ-fiber-expansion.

Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses, and a variety of Internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers, and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

