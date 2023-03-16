Zenfolio introduces unlimited storage and 4K video hosting

MENLO PARK, CA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenfolio, the market leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, has rolled out new video features to enhance all its service tiers, and increased file storage on all top tier plans, further establishing it as the best all-in-one resource for professional photographers.

Photographers on the new, cutting-edge Zenfolio platform never have to worry about photo or video file cloud storage with unlimited storage available on the ProSuite service tier. Professional photographers not only have access to a robust set of marketing, workflow, scheduling, and e-commerce features, but also all the dependable and secure online storage they need to accommodate all types of projects and clients for years to come.

Zenfolio has also expanded its ProSuite plan to accommodate 4K video files as more photographers and videographers now capture the high-resolution format for clients who want the best quality video. In addition, subscribers can now host larger and longer video files – up to 60 minutes and 30GB, as well as leverage video watermarking, e-commerce and other advanced video features.

John Loughlin, Zenfolio Chief Executive Officer, says these major updates further cement the company’s market leadership position. “Zenfolio is constantly innovating and enhancing our service offerings to meet the needs of our customers and their clients. Our already robust video features are now even more appealing with 4K video and unlimited storage, reaffirming Zenfolio as the best single source for running a photography or videography business.”

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio is an all-in-one portfolio and website builder with a full suite of advanced business and e-commerce solutions for photographers to showcase their work, manage their business, and build their brand. For almost two decades, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe.

Zenfolio brands and services include Format, a portfolio website solution with marketing and studio management tools for all creative professionals, PhotoRefine.ai, advanced AI technology takes the work out of grouping, rating and culling images, PhotoBooker.com, a resource to find and book local photographers, and Prints Marketplace, an online gallery that sells museum grade prints from artists and photographers around the world.

