Global Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Anticipated to Garner $4,891.0 Million, Growing at 6.8% CAGR in the 2019–2026 Timeframe [120-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

New York, USA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global flame-retardant protective wear market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $4,891.0 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the estimated period, 2019–2026. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the flame-retardant protective wear market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Factors Impacting the Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global flame-retardant protective wear market is a significant rise in the demand for flame-retardant protective wear from many industries, such as manufacturing & production and automotive industries. Furthermore, the ongoing technical developments in the manufacturing of flame-retardant protective wear to enhance its performance, quality, and durability are estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the high initial costs of flame-retardant protective wear are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global flame-retardant protective wear market into product type, material type, clothing type, end use, and region.

Treated Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The treated sub-segment of the product type segment is foreseen to observe leading growth and garner $3,264.0 million by 2026. This growth is mainly due to the increased need for treated flame-retardant protective wear from end use sectors such as petroleum, automotive, oil & gas, and other industries owing to its lower cost.

Non-woven Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The non-woven sub-segment of the material type segment is predicted to grow enormously and hit $1,817.2 million by 2026. This growth is mainly due to developments in knitting technology, such as 3D knitting and 3D weaving.

Durable Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The durable sub-segment of the clothing type segment is projected to grow vastly and hit $3,404.9 million by 2026. This growth is mainly due to the rise in demand for protective clothing that is extremely durable from the automotive and transportation sectors such as automobiles, trains, and airplanes.

Oil & Gas Sub-Segment to be Most Dominant

The oil & gas sub-segment of the end-use segment is expected to witness leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is due to several applications of flame-retardant protective wear in the oil and gas industries for protection from dangerous chemicals and thermal protection from distillation units.

Europe Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global flame-retardant protective wear market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Europe market is projected to observe dominant growth and hit $1,670.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for flame-retardant protective clothing in new construction projects, manufacturing facilities, and several other end-use industries.

Key Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global flame-retardant protective wear market including

Honeywell International Inc.

Seyntex N.V.

Portwest Ltd.

Marina Textil S.L.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

National Safety Apparel

Bulwark FR

Fristads

DEVA F-M

Lakeland Industries Inc.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in June 2022, DuPont, one of the world's major producers of chemicals & science-based products, launched a novel, flame-resistant (FR) fabric with a bio-based chemical-repellent finish that makes protective wear reliable and eco-friendly, and helps boost worker safety- Inquire here to grab full report

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

