With 43.0% CAGR, Global Black Phosphorus Market Share/Demand Will Surpass USD 469.61 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Black Phosphorus Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Electronic Devices, Energy Storage, Sensors), By Form and by Region Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global black phosphorus market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 13.13 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 469.61 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 43.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Black Phosphorus? How Big is Black Phosphorus Market Size & Share?

Overview

Black phosphorus (BP) is a phosphorus allotrope that comprises multiple layers with two-dimensional structures that are weakly bonded to one another through van der Waals forces. Black phosphorus is experiencing a rapid rise in demand globally due to its high carrier mobility, making it a promising option for transistors and other electronic devices. It is also a valuable electrode material and electro-catalyst in energy storage and electro-catalytic applications, and significant advancements in electrochemistry have fueled the black phosphorus market growth.

Moreover, black phosphorus is essential in the production of various consumer and industrial products. Its customizable bandgap and high carrier mobility make it a desirable material for infrared-range optoelectronics devices like LEDs, solar cells, and photodiodes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a decline in global demand due to limited equipment availability, trade barriers reduced staffing, and supply chain disruptions, the increased use of electronic devices for remote work and online learning has led to a surge in black phosphorus market demand for electronic components, including those made with black phosphorus.

Prominent drivers of the market

Growing demand for black phosphorus in electric vehicles and short-range infrared connectivity devices

The growing awareness of sustainable development and pollution reduction has increased the demand for electric vehicles and their batteries, leading to a significant rise in black phosphorus market sales. This is due to its stable structure and high lithium-ion storage capacity, which are essential for battery production across various industries. Black phosphorus is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for batteries as the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow.

Black phosphorus is also a vital component in manufacturing short-range infrared connectivity devices, such as smartphones, TV remotes, and notebook PCs. It offers several important characteristics, including customizable bandgap and high carrier mobility, enabling broadband photodetection in the visible and infrared range. The increasing use of optoelectronic components is driving the demand for black phosphorus, as it plays a significant role in providing seamless online streaming and louder volume through the network and Bluetooth sensors.

Recent trends influencing the market

In May 2022, NUS scientists found a high carrier mobility 2D semiconductor composed of black phosphorus that displays electronic self-passivation, which could boost its analogs and mobility. This material is critical in creating energy-efficient, high-speed, and ultra-thin optoelectronic devices.

Black phosphorus is crucial in producing the infrared spectrum used in short-range infrared connectivity devices such as AC remotes, set-top boxes, TV remotes, notebook PCs, smartphones, and other gadgets widely used in consumer applications.

Segmentation Assessment

Crystal black phosphorus exhibited the highest growth rate during the study period in 2022

Due to its flexibility, black phosphorus is easily moldable through pressure, making it a suitable material for manufacturing. Black phosphorus is usually produced using the wet process for manufacturing fertilizers, and it is available in two forms: crystal and powder. The powder form of black phosphorus is gaining popularity as it produces several materials, such as nano-plates, black phosphorus quantum dots, and thin films.

In 2022, the aromatherapy segment industry held the largest market share

In recent years, the electronic device segment has dominated the black phosphorus market, driven by the rising demand for optoelectronic components, including infrared photodiodes, LEDs, and phototransistors. Black phosphorus's unique characteristics, such as its layered semiconductor structure, make it a highly sought-after material in the electronics and optics industries, with potential for use in next-generation electronics.

Black Phosphorus Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 469.61 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 18.75 Million Expected CAGR Growth 43.0% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players American Elements LLC (US), Nanochemazone (Canada), 2D Semiconductors (US); Merck (Germany), ACS Material LLC (US), Ossila Ltd. (UK), Stanford Advanced Materials (US), HQ Graphene (Netherlands), Manchester Nanomaterials (UK) among others. Hunan Azeal Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Segments Covered By Form, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

The forecast period suggests that North America will experience the most substantial market share

In 2022, black phosphorus market demand in North America dominated the market due to the heightened usage of the material by manufacturers and end-users. The growth and innovation of the market drove this demand. Furthermore, the optoelectronic components market experienced an increase in demand for black phosphorus due to the rising popularity of image sensors in consumer electronics and smartphone markets, as well as the adoption of laser diodes and LEDs in the automotive industry.

Asia is also projected to experience significant growth in the use of black phosphorus, primarily driven by the demand for electronic devices and renewable energy technologies in the region. The unique properties of black phosphorus, such as tunable bandgap and high carrier mobility, make it a good material for various applications and will likely contribute to the continued development of these technologies.

Browse the Detail Report “Black Phosphorus Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Electronic Devices, Energy Storage, Sensors), By Form and By Region Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/black-phosphorus-market

Recent Development

Clean TeQ water announced the release of New Phosphix technology in May 2022, which utilizes a combination of incessant ionic filtration (CIF) and chemical precipitation to isolate and extract reusable phosphate from disposed of water.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Black Phosphorus market report based on type, application, and region:

By Form Outlook

Crystal

Powder

By Application Outlook

Electronic Devices

Energy Storage

Sensor

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

