Global Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

The global market for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$915.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$274.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.1 Million by the year 2030.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Hemoglobin A1C Testing

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates New Challenge of HbA1c Laboratory Test Underutilization

Competition

Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management

Interpretation of HbA1c in NGSP and IFCC Units as per the American Diabetes Association

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

World Hemoglobin A1C (HBA1C) Testing Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market

Ion-Exchange HPLC Test for Hemoglobin A1c Makes Notable Headway as Reliable Diabetes Screening Tool

HPLC Testing for HbA1c Retains Value as Gold Standard

Ion-exchange HPLC Testing: Primary Merits for Different Stakeholders

HbA1c Testing to Witness Skyrocketing Interest with Focus on POC Testing for Diabetes

Diabetes Screening to Receive Special Thrust from Rapid Point-Of-Care HbA1c Testing

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests

High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Variants & Derivatives Affecting Accuracy of HbA1c Testing

Rising Menace of Undiagnosed Diabetes Turns Heads towards Hemoglobin A1c Testing

Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Hemoglobin A1C Testing

Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care

Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and Continuous Glucose Monitors Offer Viable Alternative to Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring

Role of Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

HbA1C Testing Holds Significance as Screening Strategy for Gestational Diabetes

Home HbA1C Testing Market

