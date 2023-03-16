New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Housing Market - Analysis By Value and Volume, Material, Battery Type, Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426549/?utm_source=GNW

Increased competition in the electric vehicle industry is expected to provide new opportunities for the battery housing market.



Growth in the market is being aided by factors such as the increasing range and battery capacity of EVs and the requirement for rugged vehicle design. Furthermore, the industry leaders in battery housing for EVs have been releasing new Materials often to increase their level of innovation. Further, as the market for electric cars continues to grow, it is up to the battery housing used in these vehicles to safeguard their batteries from being damaged in a collision, preventing injuries and fires. Enhanced battery pack designs and structures are possible thanks to the discovery of new materials and material compositions for battery housing.



Also, the lack of robust charging stations is a significant impediment to NEV demand; hence their rapid expansion is paving the road for NEV development. In order to encourage people to buy NEVs, it is crucial to provide reliable charging infrastructure and offer convenient charging services. This in turn is further expected to boost the demand for EVs which in turn is further driving the demand for battery housings across the globe. Further, Improvements in battery technology, coupled with economies of scale, continue to reduce battery costs. This further drives the decline in the battery replacement cost, thus leading to increasing interest in electric vehicles.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Volume (Million Units)



• The report presents the analysis of the Battery Housing market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Material (Metals, Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic).



• The report analyses the Battery Housing Market By Battery Type (Battery Housing Ion, Lead Acid, Others).



• The report analyses the Battery Housing Market By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Others).



• The Global Battery Housing Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by component, by vehicle.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include Magna International, Gestamp, Minth Group, Constellium, Ling Yun Industrial Corp Ltd, Guangdong Hoshion Industrial Alumini, Nemak, Proterial, Hanwha Advanced Materials.



Key Target Audience



• Automotive Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Research and Development Organizations



• Government and Regulatory Authorities

