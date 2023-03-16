Natural Language Processing Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $74.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 26.54%

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural language processing (NLP) market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 74.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.54% during 2022-2028.

3M Company

Apple Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NetBase Solutions Inc.

Nokia Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Verint Systems

Natural language processing, or NLP, refers to a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers to understand, analyze and interpret human language, both spoken and written. It allows users to have human-like conversations with a computer directly by using AI and algorithms that help computers accurately recognize and respond to human communication.

It also assists software programs in translating text from one language to another, performing speech recognition, and summarizing large volumes of textual data in real-time. Nowadays, businesses extensively utilize NLP in customer service chatbots, virtual assistants, voice-operated GPS systems, voice-to-text apps, and other computer programs.



NLP helps organizations enhance customer experience, streamline business operations, simplify mission-critical processes, and increase overall productivity. As a result, enterprises are rapidly adopting NLP solutions to improve their internal and external operations.

Moreover, the rising digitization of data and the growing usage of the internet and connected devices are augmenting the product demand. Besides this, the escalating demand for advanced data analytics, coupled with significant advancements in the fields of image and speech recognition, is also catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, there has been widespread adoption of NLP in healthcare and call centers to handle massive volumes of generated data. Furthermore, several social media platforms are utilizing text analytics and NLP technologies to manage the published content and monitor activities, such as hate speeches and political reviews, which are providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Other factors, including the surging sales of smart devices, emerging NLP applications in various industries, rising investments in AI, and increasing popularity of voice-based solutions, are also driving the market growth.

