New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Affinity Ligands Market - Analysis By Type, End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426548/?utm_source=GNW





Antibodies were the first (and continue to be the most popular) affinity ligand technology, and they are used in a variety of applications such as manufacturing solutions, research techniques, diagnostics, and therapeutic approaches. Antibodies account for 60.75% of the overall market share by type segment in 2021.



Demand for innovative affinity ligands such as aptamers is also being driven by the development of affinity ligands with increased binding affinity, simpler manufacturing processes, and cheaper production costs.



The most prominent use of Affinity Ligand is affinity chromatography, which is a separation process based upon a particular interaction between the analyte of interest and a ligand that is covalently attached to a resin. It is a simple, rapid, selective, and efficient protein purification method that can purify tens of thousands of folds in a single step.



The Americas Region acquires a majority share of the affinity ligands market in 2021 due to robust R&D investment and the presence of top life science enterprises in the region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Affinity Ligands Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Affinity Ligands market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Affinity Ligands Market By Type (Antibodies, Ig Binding Proteins, Lectins, Enzymes, Other Types)



• The report analyses the Affinity Ligands Market By End Use (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Research Tools)



• The Global Affinity Ligands Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India)



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By type and End Use



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies profiled in the report include Repligen Corp., Aptamer Group, Abcam Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Proteintech, EpigenTek, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., and AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd.



Key Target Audience



• Academic Institutions



• Leading Affinity Ligands Brands



• Research & Development Organizations



• Pharmaceutical Companies



• Biotechnology Companies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________