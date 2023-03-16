Global Contract Cleaning Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Awareness About Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$268.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$409.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -

ABM Industries Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

ATALIAN Global Services, Inc.

Atlas FM Services Ltd

BONUS Building Care

ChemDry

Clean First Time

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

CleanNet USA, Inc.

Compass Group Plc

Duraclean International Inc.

Extra Clean Inc

Harvard Maintenance Inc.

ISS A/S

Jani-King International, Inc.

Jan-Pro Systems International

Mitie Group plc

Mothers Cleaning Co-Op

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Red Coats, Inc.

Sodexo

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Steamatic Inc.

Stratus Building Solutions

The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.

The Terminix International Company Limited

Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $268.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $409.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial Cleaning Services Industry

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

State of Construction Sector to Impact Demand for Contract Cleaning Services

Global Construction Industry YoY Growth (in %) for 2019-2025

Contract Cleaning Services: An Introduction

Office Cleaning Services

Institutional Cleaning Services

Cleaning Services for Residential Dwellings

Cleaning Services for Commercial and Industrial Buildings

Cleaning Services for Other End-Use Sectors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Commercial Contract Cleaning Services Present Growth Opportunities

Floor & Carpet Cleaning Emerges as the Largest Category

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Contract Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Employees at Workplace Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Commercial Contract Cleaning Services: Growth Trends in Commercial Construction to Influence Market Growth

Commercial Construction Starts in the US: % Change in Construction Value for the Period 2015-2020E

New Private Office Construction in the US: Value Put into Place (in US$ Million) for 2010-2019

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial Cleaning Industry

Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract Cleaning Services

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for 2020E

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact Segment Growth

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations

Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning Business's Productivity

Tools for Time and Team Management

Tools for Customer Relationship Management

Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management

Embrace Marketing through Social Media

Making Services More Customer-Friendly

Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees

Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities of Cleaning Service Companies

Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects

Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses

Robots for Floor Cleaning

Robots for Duct Cleaning

Robots for Window Cleaning

Robots for Special Purposes

Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3t9j34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment