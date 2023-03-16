Global Contract Cleaning Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Awareness About Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$268.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$409.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- Aramark Corporation
- ATALIAN Global Services, Inc.
- Atlas FM Services Ltd
- BONUS Building Care
- ChemDry
- Clean First Time
- Cleaning Services Group, Inc.
- CleanNet USA, Inc.
- Compass Group Plc
- Duraclean International Inc.
- Extra Clean Inc
- Harvard Maintenance Inc.
- ISS A/S
- Jani-King International, Inc.
- Jan-Pro Systems International
- Mitie Group plc
- Mothers Cleaning Co-Op
- Pritchard Industries Inc.
- Red Coats, Inc.
- Sodexo
- Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
- Steamatic Inc.
- Stratus Building Solutions
- The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.
- The Terminix International Company Limited
- Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|413
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$268.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$409.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial Cleaning Services Industry
- Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- State of Construction Sector to Impact Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
- Global Construction Industry YoY Growth (in %) for 2019-2025
- Contract Cleaning Services: An Introduction
- Office Cleaning Services
- Institutional Cleaning Services
- Cleaning Services for Residential Dwellings
- Cleaning Services for Commercial and Industrial Buildings
- Cleaning Services for Other End-Use Sectors
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Commercial Contract Cleaning Services Present Growth Opportunities
- Floor & Carpet Cleaning Emerges as the Largest Category
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Contract Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise Importance of Cleaning Services
- Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years
- High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Employees at Workplace Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
- Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Commercial Contract Cleaning Services: Growth Trends in Commercial Construction to Influence Market Growth
- Commercial Construction Starts in the US: % Change in Construction Value for the Period 2015-2020E
- New Private Office Construction in the US: Value Put into Place (in US$ Million) for 2010-2019
- Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial Cleaning Industry
- Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract Cleaning Services
- Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for 2020E
- COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact Segment Growth
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
- Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth Opportunities
- Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations
- Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning Business's Productivity
- Tools for Time and Team Management
- Tools for Customer Relationship Management
- Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management
- Embrace Marketing through Social Media
- Making Services More Customer-Friendly
- Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees
- Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities of Cleaning Service Companies
- Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects
- Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses
- Robots for Floor Cleaning
- Robots for Duct Cleaning
- Robots for Window Cleaning
- Robots for Special Purposes
- Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
