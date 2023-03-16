Greenhouse Horticulture Market to Hit Revenue of $66.76 Billion by 2032 | Tomatoes to Contribute More than 50% to Greenhouse Produce | Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent market report published by Extrapolate, the global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 66.76 billion by 2032 from USD 33.6 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2032.

As the global population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the greenhouse horticulture market is poised for significant growth due to the rising demand for fresh produce. According to Emory University, the global supply of fruits and vegetables falls 22% short of the population's needs, with lower income countries experiencing a 95% shortfall. Without increased production, a fruit and vegetable supply gap of 34% and 43% is projected for 2025 and 2050 respectively.

To bridge this widening gap, governments worldwide are supporting greenhouse horticulture farming, which offers year-round production and yields up to 10 times higher than traditional field agriculture. For example, the Dutch government provides financial assistance and incentives to growers, while China plans to increase greenhouse vegetable production by 20% by 2025. As per our research, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as hydroponics, vertical farming, and AI-controlled systems are projected to assist in realizing this goal at earliest.

The report on global greenhouse horticulture market provides detailed insights into the current and future state of the industry. It provides a detailed insight about market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, supply chain and value chain analysis, market share, and key players, among others.

Key Insights

The Netherlands has around 9,300 hectares of land under greenhouse horticulture and exports its produce to various countries, especially to the US

Europe continues to be the hotspot of greenhouse horticulture with its favorable weather conditions

Based on the crop type, fruits, and vegetables are projected to dominate the market

After greenhouse farming, vertical farming is gaining a momentum in the market

Market Segmentation by Crop Type:

Nursery Crops

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Fruits and Vegetables Segment to Dominate Market

The fruits and vegetables segment is currently dominating the global greenhouse horticulture market. Tomatoes are the most commonly grown vegetable in greenhouses, accounting for approximately 50% of global greenhouse vegetable production. Other popular greenhouse vegetables include cucumbers, peppers, and eggplants.

In the United States, greenhouse vegetable production reached a total of USD 3 billion in 2021, with tomatoes being the most produced vegetable, accounting for 75% of the total volume of produce. Additionally, cucumbers, bell peppers, lettuce, and herbs are also commonly produced in the U.S. greenhouses.

In Europe, the Netherlands is the leading producer of greenhouse vegetables, with around 80% of the country's vegetable production taking place in greenhouses. Spain, Italy, and France are also major greenhouse vegetable producers in Europe.

In terms of greenhouse fruits, strawberries are a popular crop and are often grown using hydroponic systems. Other greenhouse fruits that are commonly grown include melons, grapes, and various berries. In the United States, greenhouse fruit production accounted a total of 55 million pounds in 2021, with tomatoes being the most produced fruit.

Market Segmentation by Product:



Grow Bags

Greenhouse Films

Wind Break & Shelter Nets

Horticulture Twines

Others

Greenhouse to Continue Leading the Global Market with Over 9.5 Million Hectares Under its Belt

Greenhouse horticulture has emerged as an increasingly popular method of agriculture in recent years, especially as climate change continues to impact traditional farming practices. According to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the global greenhouse area was estimated at 9.5 million hectares as of 2021, experiencing growth at an average annual rate of around 5.6% between 2000 and 2021. This figure reflects a growing trend towards greenhouse farming as a means of ensuring food security and mitigating the effects of climate change.

China, the world's most populous country and one of the largest agricultural producers, has emerged as the largest greenhouse producing country, with a significant portion of its greenhouse area dedicated to vegetable and flower production. While the greenhouse segment dominates the global market, vertical farms and indoor farms are increasingly gaining traction, particularly in urban areas where space is limited for conducting agricultural activities.

Europe to Retain Dominance in Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, the Netherlands to Contribute Prominently

Europe is expected to dominate the global greenhouse horticulture market over the forecast period. The Netherlands has emerged as the global leader in greenhouse horticulture production. This is closely followed by China with USD 7.3 billion and the United States with USD 3.6 billion. The Netherlands' dominance in this industry can be attributed to their advanced technology, favorable climate, and government support. In 2022, the Netherlands exported over 1 million ton of greenhouse tomatoes worth over USD 2 billion. Wherein, the U.S. emerged as the largest importer.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the export value of greenhouse vegetables and fruits from the European Union to non-EU countries was approximately 5.3 billion euros in 2022. The largest export market for EU greenhouse produce was Switzerland, which accounted for 23% of all exports, followed by the Netherlands, Norway and Belarus. The most commonly exported greenhouse produce were tomatoes, followed by peppers and cucumbers.

Within the EU, the Netherlands is the largest producer of greenhouse vegetables, accounting for over half of the EU's total greenhouse vegetable production. Other significant producers include Spain, Italy, and France. However, greenhouse vegetable production accounts for a relatively small share of total EU agricultural production. In 2021, greenhouse vegetables accounted for just 2.5% of the total volume of vegetables produced in the EU, and 1.1% of the total value of EU agricultural production.

Competitive Landscape



Most of the key players in the greenhouse horticulture market are focused on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. In line with this, many companies are developing new technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of greenhouse production, while others are partnering with retailers and distributors to expand their market reach.

For instance, in October 2022, Horticoop and StartLife collaborated to increase their investments in scale-ups and start-ups in the horticulture industry that utilize emerging technologies. The company intends to collaborate with StartLife to tap into the creative potential of entrepreneurs who are developing applications for advanced technologies in the horticulture industry.

Some of the key players in the greenhouse horticulture industry are Eurofins Scientific, Horticoop Scandinavia A/S, Humintech, Luiten Greenhouses, NETAFIM, Priva, Richel Group, Ridder, Sotrafa, and Top Greenhouses.

