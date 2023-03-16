Transformer Core Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.06%

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Core Market by Core, Product, Winding, Cooling, Insulation, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transformer core market size reached US$ 8.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% during 2022-2028.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, rising environmental concerns and energy security, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



A transformer core refers to a static device that transmits power through electromagnetic induction from one source to another. It is made of thin laminations of cold-rolled grain-oriented silicon steel and comprises primary, secondary, or tertiary metallic windings, which are used in different grades.

It helps in transferring magnetic flux in the primary winding to the secondary winding effectively. It provides mechanical support to the windings and a low reluctance closed ferromagnetic path to the magnetic flux and reduces the losses due to flux leakage. At present, the rising adoption of energy storage technologies, such as batteries and pumped hydro, is catalyzing the demand for transformer core that can efficiently transmit power across the globe.



The surging electricity consumption represents one of the major factors driving the demand for transformer cores to minimize the instances of power failures around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing global population, and the growing investments in the development of smart cities are influencing the application positively of transformer cores in residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Apart from this, due to rising environmental concerns and energy security, governments of numerous countries are imposing stringent policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency.

This, coupled with the advent of distribution automation technologies that enable real time monitoring and control of power distribution systems, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the increasing number of EV charging stations are catalyzing the need for transformer cores worldwide. The rising demand for luxury cruise ships or cargo ships and the expanding trade activities is strengthening the growth of the market.

Additionally, transformer cores are employed in the telecommunication industry to allow efficient transmission and processing of signals. Key players are extensively financing research and development (R&D) activities by developing advanced transformer cores.

They are also incorporating sensors and control systems and high temperature superconducting materials to optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce losses.

