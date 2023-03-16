Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.21%

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial wireless sensor network market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.21% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Emersion Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

An industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) comprises tiny autonomous sensors or nodes that are physically distributed in space. It relies on radio frequency (RF) waves to monitor and communicate several conditions, such as temperature, vibration, pressure, pollutants, and motion.

It is easy to install and relocate while saving labor costs, energy, and materials compared to wired solutions. It enhances productivity as IWSN can automatically supervise processes without any manual intervention.

As a result, it finds applications in machine health analysis, manufacturing, condition-based maintenance, automated metering, remote monitoring, and inventory, vehicle and personnel management.



At present, the growing demand for IWSN to improve communication between industrial devices and ensure seamless communication using wireless systems represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to analyze the large database of temperature, motion, pressure, gas, flow, and chemicals.

This, along with the increasing development of network infrastructure, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for IWSN in the oil and gas industry to remotely monitor pipelines, natural gas leaks, and corrosion is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

In addition, there is an increase in the demand for WirelessHART and ISA-100.11a technologies in various industries across the globe. This, coupled with the growing demand for the internet of things (IoT) connected devices around the world, such as smart mobiles, refrigerators, fire alarms, door locks, bicycles, and fitness trackers, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the increasing application of IWSN in robotics for sensing, recognition, and interpretation of numerous programs is propelling the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global industrial wireless sensor network market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial wireless sensor network market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global industrial wireless sensor network market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial wireless sensor network market?

5. What is the breakup of the global industrial wireless sensor network market based on the component?

6. What is the breakup of the global industrial wireless sensor network market based on the sensor type?

7. What is the breakup of the global industrial wireless sensor network market based on application?

8. What are the key regions in the global industrial wireless sensor network market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global industrial wireless sensor network market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

7.1 Pressure Sensor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Temperature Sensor

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Level Sensor

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Flow Sensor

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Biosensor

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Machine Monitoring

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Process Monitoring

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asset Tracking

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Safety and Surveillance

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Automotive

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Utilities

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw43af

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.