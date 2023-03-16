Air Purifier Market is Expected to Cross USD 20.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028; Growing Awareness of the Health Risks Associated with Air Pollution to Boost Market Growth

Westford,USA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific remains a significant contributor to the air purifier market , with major competition from North America. The market has seen a significant surge in demand in recent years as people have become more concerned about the quality of the air they breathe. With rising pollution levels and the increasing prevalence of allergies and respiratory illnesses, consumers are looking for ways to improve the air quality in their homes and offices. With advancements in technology and a greater focus on sustainability, we expect to see even more innovative and eco-friendly air purifiers entering the market in the near future.

According to recent research conducted by SkyQuest, air pollution is a major contributor to premature deaths worldwide. Specifically, the combined effects of ambient and household air pollution are associated with a staggering 6.7 million premature deaths yearly. However, there is a positive outlook for the air purifier market. As people become increasingly aware of the dangers of air pollution and its impact on their health, there is a growing demand for solutions that can help mitigate these risks.

Air purifiers work by filtering out pollutants and particles from the air, such as dust, pollen, pet dander, and harmful gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They can also help reduce the widespread of airborne viruses and bacteria, making them a popular choice for healthcare facilities, schools, and other public spaces.

Prominent Players in Air Purifier Market

Sharp Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.

IQAir

Dyson

LG Electronics

Samsung

Honeywell Corporation

Airgle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Broad Group

HEPA Segment to Capture High Revenue Share as HEPA filters Widely Recognized as Most Effective Air Filters for Removing Pollutants from Indoor Air

According to the latest analysis, the HEPA segment of the air purifier market held a dominant position in 2021 and is expected to remain a key contributor during the period of 2022 to 2028. This is a significant development for the air purifier industry, as it indicates consumers' continued preference for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. Furthermore, the demand for HEPA air purifiers is expected to rise in the coming years as more people become aware of the benefits of clean indoor air. With growing concerns over indoor air pollution and its effects on our health, consumers are increasingly seeking out air purifiers that effectively remove pollutants from their homes and workplaces.

The air purifier market in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2028. The increasing concern over air pollution and its adverse effects on health has led to a surge in demand for air purifiers in the region. The market is also driven by the presence of leading manufacturers, such as Philips, Sharp, LG Electronics, and Samsung Electronics, who are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Commercial Segment to Register Higher Sales as Many Countries Introduced Regulations Requiring Commercial Spaces to Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality

The air purifier market has witnessed significant growth in the commercial segment during 2021, and this trend is expected to continue with high momentum from 2022 to 2028. Such constant growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution on health and the increasing demand for cleaner indoor air in commercial settings. Moreover, the growing trend of green buildings and sustainable architecture is also driving the demand for air purifiers in commercial spaces. As a result, many building owners and facility managers are investing in air purifiers to improve indoor air quality, which not only enhances the health and well-being of occupants but also helps reduce energy costs and increase the lifespan of building systems.

According to recent research, North America has been a key player in the growth of the air purifier market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its position through 2028. North America has seen strong demand for air purifiers in recent years, driven by a combination of factors, including rising concerns about indoor air quality, increasing awareness of the health benefits of clean air, and a growing trend toward eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by introducing new and innovative products with improved performance and features, such as advanced filtration technologies, smart controls, and sleek designs that blend in with modern interiors.

The air purifier market has become increasingly competitive in recent years as more companies enter the space. As a result, staying ahead of the competition requires a comprehensive understanding of industry trends and emerging opportunities. This may involve investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products or expanding their distribution networks to reach new customers. SkyQuest's report provides readers with valuable insights and recommendations for companies looking to grow their businesses in this dynamic market.

Key Developments in Air Purifier Market

Respiray, a leading company in the air purification industry, has developed a revolutionary product for people suffering from allergies. The air-purifying collar is designed to relieve allergy sufferers by removing allergens and other harmful particles from the air they breathe. The air-purifying collar is a game-changer for allergy sufferers, allowing them to breathe easily and comfortably in environments that would otherwise trigger their allergies.

A UK biotech company has recently launched a revolutionary HEPA filter that captures harmful airborne particles and destroys viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This innovative technology is set to have a major impact on indoor air quality, particularly in healthcare facilities, offices, schools, and other public spaces.

IKEA, the Swedish multinational furniture retailer, has launched a new product called VINDSTYRKA - a smart sensor designed to measure indoor air quality. The sensor is designed to help consumers monitor and improve the air quality in their homes. The VINDSTYRKA sensor can be connected to the IKEA Home Smart app, which allows users to view real-time data on the air quality in their homes.

