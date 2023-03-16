Prebiotics Market to Hit USD 20.89 Billion by 2030 owing to Growing Interest in Plant-Based Diets Globally

Pune, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the growth of the prebiotics market is also driven by the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and other gastrointestinal issues.

As per SNS Insider, the Prebiotics Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Prebiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 5.83 Billion Market Size by 2028 US$ 15.73 Billion CAGR 2023-2030 CAGR 15.24% From 2022 to 2028 Key Segments • by Ingredients (Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Galacto-oligosaccharides)

• by Product (Dietary Supplements, Dairy Food)

• by end-use (foods & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and others.) Company Profiles Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, BENEO, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Clasado Biosciences, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Royal Cosun, Sensus, a Xylem brand, and Bright food (Group) Co., Ltd. Drivers • Expanding utilization of prebiotics for stomach wellbeing.

•Developing buyer mindfulness and maturing socioeconomics in the country Market Restraints • Absence of mindfulness in regards to the medical advantages of prebiotic items among people.

Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that provide important health benefits by supporting the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria in the gut. These non-digestible carbohydrates are found naturally in a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. In addition, prebiotics are also available as supplements, which can be helpful for people who may not be getting enough prebiotics from their diet.

Market Analysis

The prebiotics market is on the rise, driven by various factors such as increasing health concerns, growing demand for dietary supplements, and investments in research and development of innovative prebiotic-enriched products. Prebiotics can also aid in the restoration of energy levels and provide better nutrition for athletes. As such, there has been a surge in demand for prebiotic products in the sports industry. With more research being conducted and a growing understanding of the importance of gut health, the demand for prebiotics is expected to increase in the future.

Impact of Recession

A recession can negatively impact the prebiotic market due to a decrease in demand for non-essential products. However, factors such as consumer awareness and the prioritization of health during economic downturns could help sustain the demand for prebiotic products. The prebiotic market can also adopt strategies such as product innovation to stay afloat during a recession.

Key Regional Development

The prebiotics market in the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, as it is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in the consumption of dairy products, which are a significant source of prebiotics. Dairy products are widely consumed in countries such as China, India, and Japan, and the demand for these products is expected to continue to rise in the region.

Recent Developments Related to Prebiotics Market

MOJU, a prominent functional food and drink brand in the United Kingdom, has recently introduced a new prebiotic shot to its product lineup. This innovative prebiotic shot features a unique blend of prebiotics and plant fibers, including green banana, golden kiwi, baobab, and chicory root inulin. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that act as food for the beneficial bacteria in the gut, aiding in their growth and proliferation.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) has made a significant move to strengthen its health and wellness product portfolio with the acquisition of Deerland Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Enzymes. This move will help ADM to offer a more comprehensive range of products and solutions to its customers, which will be beneficial to their health and wellbeing.

Key Takeaway from Prebiotics Market Study

The galacto-oligosaccharide segment is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, indicating that the demand for GOS is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are a type of prebiotic fiber that are found naturally in milk and dairy products. They have gained popularity in recent years due to their numerous health benefits.

The food and beverages segment is poised to remain the largest market for prebiotics in the foreseeable future. As consumer awareness of the benefits of prebiotics continues to grow, food manufacturers will likely continue to incorporate prebiotic ingredients into their products to meet this demand.

