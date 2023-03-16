Aerial Imagery Market Size Growing at 21.6% CAGR Set to Reach USD 22.8 Billion By 2032

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerial Imagery Market Size accounted for USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 22.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Aerial Imagery Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The Aerial Imagery Market is driven by advancements in imaging technology, increasing demand for location-based services, and the availability of high-quality satellite and drone imagery.

The key players in the aerial imagery market include companies such as Esri, DigitalGlobe, Harris Corporation, Google, and Nearmap, among others.

North America is the largest market for aerial imaging, due to the high adoption of drones and the presence of leading aerial imaging companies in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to the increasing adoption of drones and the growing demand for location-based services in the region.

Aerial Imagery Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aerial Imagery Market Overview:

The Aerial Imagery Market has seen exponential growth in recent years, with various industries utilizing aerial imagery for diverse and unique applications. Aerial imagery refers to capturing and processing images of the earth's surface from an elevated perspective, using advanced imaging technology. This technology includes drones, satellites, and planes that capture high-resolution images of the terrain, infrastructure, and objects. One of the primary uses of aerial imagery is in the agriculture sector, where it is used for crop monitoring and yield prediction. The high-resolution images can detect crop health and growth patterns, enabling farmers to optimize crop yields and reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

Another industry utilizing aerial imagery is construction. Aerial imagery provides an efficient way of monitoring construction sites, mapping the terrain, and identifying potential hazards. This helps construction companies to save time and money while ensuring the safety of their workers. Environmental monitoring is another crucial application of aerial imagery. By capturing high-resolution images of natural habitats, aerial imagery can provide insights into ecosystem health and changes, monitor land-use patterns, and assist in wildlife conservation efforts.

Mining and oil and gas industries also utilize aerial imagery for surveying, exploration, and monitoring. By capturing high-resolution images of mines and oil rigs, companies can identify potential issues and take corrective measures promptly.

Trends in the Aerial Imagery Market

Increased use of hyperspectral imaging: Hyperspectral imaging is an advanced imaging technology that captures images in multiple spectral bands. It enables detailed analysis of the earth's surface and is being increasingly used in agriculture, environmental monitoring, and geological exploration.Automated flight planning: Software tools that enable automated flight planning for drones are becoming increasingly popular. It allows for efficient and accurate data collection.

Collaborative mapping: Collaborative mapping involves the use of aerial imagery and crowdsourcing to create detailed maps of areas that are difficult to access. It is being used in disaster response, environmental monitoring, and urban planning.

Increased use of aerial imagery for public safety: Aerial imagery is being used for public safety applications, such as monitoring of critical infrastructure, disaster response, and law enforcement.

Increased use of thermal imaging: Thermal imaging is being used to detect heat signatures, making it useful for applications such as building inspections, search and rescue, and military applications.

High-resolution satellite imagery: The availability of high-resolution satellite imagery is increasing, enabling more detailed analysis of the earth's surface. It is being used in applications such as urban planning, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.

Real-time monitoring using drones: Drones equipped with live-streaming technology are being used for real-time monitoring of events, such as disasters, protests, and sporting events.

LiDAR technology for 3D mapping: LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is used to create 3D maps of the earth's surface. It is being used in surveying, urban planning, and disaster response.

Use of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology: SAR technology is used for all-weather and day/night imaging. It is being used in applications such as maritime surveillance, disaster response, and geological exploration.

Drone swarms for data collection: Drone swarms are a group of drones that work together to collect data. They can cover a larger area in less time and are being increasingly used for disaster response, search and rescue, and military applications.



Aerial Imagery Market Dynamics:

Increased use of drones: The growing use of drones for various purposes has created a huge demand for aerial imagery.

Advancements in camera technology: Improvements in camera technology have made it easier and more affordable to capture high-quality aerial images.

Growing demand for location-based services: Location-based services, such as mapping and navigation, require accurate and up-to-date aerial imagery.

Rise in urbanization: The increasing trend towards urbanization has created a need for aerial imagery to monitor and plan urban development.

Expansion of the construction industry: The construction industry requires aerial imagery for site planning, progress monitoring, and project evaluation.

Need for disaster response and recovery: Aerial imagery can be used to quickly assess damage and plan disaster response efforts.

Growing demand for precision agriculture: Aerial imagery can be used to improve crop yield and efficiency in agriculture.

Advancements in GIS technology: Geographic information systems (GIS) technology has made it easier to analyze and utilize aerial imagery data.

Expansion of the renewable energy sector: The renewable energy sector requires aerial imagery for site selection and monitoring.

Advancements in satellite technology: Improvements in satellite technology have made it easier and more affordable to capture and analyze aerial imagery.

Need for accurate and up-to-date property information: Aerial imagery can be used to provide accurate and up-to-date property information to real estate professionals and other interested parties.

Growing demand for environmental monitoring: Aerial imagery can be used to monitor and assess environmental conditions, such as water quality and land use.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Aerial Imagery:

Regulatory hurdles: Regulations around the use of drones and other aerial vehicles can limit the use of aerial imagery in certain areas or for certain purposes.

Privacy concerns: Concerns around privacy and the collection of personal data from aerial imagery could limit its use or result in legal challenges.

Weather conditions: Poor weather conditions can limit the ability to capture high-quality aerial imagery.

Technical issues: Technical issues with drones or other aerial vehicles, as well as camera and other equipment failures, can limit the quality or availability of aerial imagery.

High costs: The cost of acquiring and processing aerial imagery data can be high, which may limit demand for such data.

Limited coverage: The availability of aerial imagery may be limited to certain areas, which can limit its usefulness.

Limited access to data: Access to high-quality aerial imagery data may be limited to certain organizations or individuals.

Limited applications: While there are many potential applications for aerial imagery, there may be limitations to its usefulness in certain industries or for certain purposes.

Environmental concerns: The use of drones and other aerial vehicles could have negative environmental impacts, such as noise pollution and disturbance to wildlife.

Competition from other technologies: Other technologies, such as satellite imagery or ground-based sensors, may compete with aerial imagery for certain applications.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Platform

Helicopters

UAVs/Drones

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Others

By Application

Geospatial Mapping

Asset Inventory Management

National and Urban Mapping

Infrastructure Planning

Environmental Monitoring

Disaster Management

Surveillance and Monitoring

Others

End User

Government

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Agriculture

Others



Aerial Imagery Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Aerial Imagery market share is the highest globally, driven by the high demand for location-based services, precision agriculture, and urban planning. The use of aerial imagery in the construction and real estate industries is also significant, with many companies using it for site planning, progress monitoring, and project evaluation. In addition, the increasing adoption of drones for commercial purposes, such as surveying and mapping, is driving the growth of the aerial imagery market in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Aerial Imagery Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by the expansion of the construction industry and the increasing demand for location-based services. The use of aerial imagery in agriculture is also significant, with many companies using it to improve crop yield and efficiency. In addition, the increasing adoption of drones for commercial purposes, such as surveying and mapping, is driving the growth of the aerial imagery market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is another key market for Aerial Imagery, driven by the increasing use of drones and the growing demand for precision agriculture. The use of aerial imagery in the renewable energy sector is also significant, with many companies using it for site selection and monitoring. In addition, the construction industry is adopting aerial imagery for site planning, progress monitoring, and project evaluation.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller albeit growing aerial imagery market share, however it is expected to grow at a steady pace.

Aerial Imagery Market Key Players:

The aerial imagery market has a number of major players competing for market share. Some of the key players in the market include: Airbus SE, EagleView Technologies, Inc., DigitalGlobe, Inc., DJI, GeoVantage Inc., Fugro N.V., Google LLC, Kucera International Inc., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Nearmap Ltd., PrecisionHawk, Inc., Vexcel Imaging GmbH, Airobotics, Altavian, Inc., Hoverfly Technologies Inc., Bluesky International Ltd., Aerial Data Systems Inc., Phoenix LiDAR Systems, and QuestUAV Ltd.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

