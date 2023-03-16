Global Cable Accessories Market to 2028: Rising Adoption Rates of Smart Grid Technology Drives Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable accessories market size reached US$ 53.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 78.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.39% during 2022-2028.



Cable accessories are designed for connecting cables and insulating conductors from direct contact with the earth. They help in strengthening cables, enhancing their durability and protecting them from degradation as well as erosion caused by ultraviolet (UV) light, environmental stress and other mediums.

This aids in providing a reliable service for longer operating life in underground and overhead installations. Owing to these benefits, cable accessories are widely utilized in establishing the transmission and distribution (T&D) networks for electricity, telephone and internet systems.



Owing to industrialization, rapid urbanization, rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics, there is a significant rise in the consumption of power across the globe. This, along with the rising adoption rates of smart grid technology in various countries, is impelling the global cable accessories market growth.

Apart from this, governments in numerous countries are focusing on upgrading the existing grid infrastructure by utilizing new transmission lines. They are also setting up several unconventional energy power plants on account of growing environmental consciousness.

Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers in the industry are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the quality of cable accessories and ensure longer service life.

Companies Mentioned

Nexans SA

The Prysmian Group

ABB Group

NKT A/S

Taihan Electric Wire Company Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global cable accessories market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global cable accessories market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global cable accessories market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cable accessories market?

5. What is the breakup of the global cable accessories market based on the voltage?

6. What is the breakup of the global cable accessories market based on the installation?

7. What are the major regions in the global cable accessories market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global cable accessories market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cable Accessories Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.5 Market Breakup by Installation

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Voltage

6.1 Low Voltage Cable Accessories

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medium Voltage Cable Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 High Voltage Cable Accessories

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Installation

7.1 Overhead Cable Accessories

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Underground Accessories

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Renewables

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Cable Accessories Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tarpe8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.