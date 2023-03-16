Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market 2023 to 2028: Rising Demand for Modern Architecture Around the World Drives Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Strength Concrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rapid strength concrete market size reached US$ 137.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 188.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Aggregate Industries (Holcim Group)

Boral Limited

Bostik (Arkema S.A.)

Buzzi Unicem SpA

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

Fosroc Inc. (JMH Group)

Instarmac Group PLC

Short Load Concrete Inc.

Sika AG

Tarmac (CRH plc)

Westbuild Group

Rapid strength concrete (RSC) refers to a type of concrete that gains strength quickly and provides a lasting repair for the remaining service life of a structure. It is manufactured using high-quality ingredients and mixture designs and consequently offers numerous advantages over conventional concrete.

As it helps businesses operating in the construction sector reduce their capital expenditure, RSC finds extensive applications in airports, dockyards, parking areas, and railway networks across the globe.



The rising demand for modern architecture around the world represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a considerable increase in the use of RSC for pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction.

These pavements provide a smooth and durable all-weather traveling surface to cars, trucks, buses, bicycles, commuters, commercial motor carriers, delivery and service providers, local users, and leisure travelers. In addition, they play a pivotal role in the roadway network of a country and offer societal benefits, such as access to schools, services, offices, and general mobility.

Apart from this, as RSC reaches opening strength in a short period, slab replacement can be accomplished overnight. Consequently, it is utilized for repairing different components of buildings and substructure elements on bridges, such as decks, piers, and columns.

Moreover, key players are focusing on minimizing the impact of producing concrete on the environment by developing next-generation sustainable cement. They are also engaging in collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) with domestic players, which is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, governing authorities of numerous countries are introducing new projects for constructing highways and freeways, which is facilitating the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global rapid strength concrete market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global rapid strength concrete market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global rapid strength concrete market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rapid strength concrete market?

5. What is the breakup of the global rapid strength concrete market based on the application?

6. What are the key regions in the global rapid strength concrete market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global rapid strength concrete market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $137.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $188.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

